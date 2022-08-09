ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Portuguese banks ban digital currency exchanges—regulatory compliance is crucial

Late last week (August 4) news broke that several prominent Portuguese banks had shut the accounts of multiple digital currency exchanges. The Portuguese banks, including Santander, BCP, and several others, cited risk management as the reason for the termination of the accounts, although no specific information was given. The closures...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

UK fintech unicorn Revolut on hiring spree for digital assets division

At a time when massive layoffs have hit the tech industry as startup funding slows down, the U.K.’s largest unicorn is bucking the trend and going on a hiring spree. Revolut is increasing its headcount by 20%, including in its digital assets division which has continued to grow despite the overall market slump.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 99: Tornado Cash sanctioned, Hodlnaut halts withdrawals, NFTs on Instagram

The U.S. Treasury sanctions digital currency mixer Tornado Cash over allegedly laundering more than US$7 billion since 2019. On August 8, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that cybercriminals regularly used Tornado Cash to launder money. According to OFAC, the total amount laundered through the mixer includes US$455 million, which was allegedly taken by North Korea-backed hackers Lazarus Group. This was followed by US$96 million worth of funds from June’s heist of Harmony Bridge and at least nearly US$8 million from last week’s Nomad attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
coingeek.com

Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut, German exchange Nuri latest to fail

The ‘crypto’ collapse continues unabated, with customers of both Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut and German digital asset exchange Nuri fearing for the safety of their funds. On Monday, Hodlnaut users learned that the site “will be halting withdrawals, token swaps and deposits with immediate effect.” The unsigned message...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Medina
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
coingeek.com

Thai SEC grants operating licenses to 4 more digital assets firms

The Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved operating licenses for another four digital assets firms, bringing the total licensed Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs) in the country to 21. According to a report by Thai Inquirer, the four newly approved firms include Krungthai XSpring (KTX) (a broker), T-BOX...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Portuguese#Santander Bank#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Web3#Luso Digital Assets#The Bank Of Portugal#Banco Comercial Portugues#Banco Santander#Mind The Coin#Bcp
coingeek.com

The entire space still needs to take a bath

Imagine working hard attempting to build an honest, revenue-generating business on top of Bitcoin’s technology that does not involve pre-selling coins or NFTs. Then imagine gaining virtually no customers, usage, traction, or notoriety while anonymous projects earn tens of thousands of dollars in a couple of days from an ICO or NFT launch.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Errol Hula: How Bitcoin SV can call out fake news

Have you ever wanted to call BS on something you’ve seen online? For most of us the answer is a resounding yes. That’s why Errol Hula is building a system that allows users to mark whether information on social media is accurate or not. His application, called NOBL,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
Portugal
coingeek.com

California watchdog issues cease and desist order against Celsius Network

A California financial regulator has become the latest to take action against Celsius Network, the digital lender whose collapse has exposed the gaping holes in entities that promised their users deliverance from ‘exploitative banks.’. California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) recently announced a cease and desist order...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy