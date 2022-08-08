Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
Commissioners express their appreciation to the Houston County Historical Society
President Shirley Johnson and Vice President Deb Wray, Houston County Historical Society (HCHS), appeared before the Houston County Commission at the board’s August 2 regular meeting. Chairman Greg Myhre, Teresa Walter, Robert (Bob) Burns, Eric Johnson, and Dewey Severson were all present at this meeting. The historical society officers presented the society’s annual report. Johnson declared, “We feel we are an asset to our county.”
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Sherry Zodrow reported on Aug. 2 that her backpack was taken from the parking lot outside of PI Co Works in Pine Island sometime between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 (value: $200). Olson Motor Repair, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 6 that a motor was stolen from the...
Fillmore County Journal
Lots to see and do at Western Days
Come on out and join in the fun at Chatfield’s 55th Annual Western Days, August 11-14. The event celebrates the town’s history while supporting the community’s non-profit organizations. On Sunday, Boice will present “A Toast to the Classics & Elvis” followed by Brad & RPG Band. Make...
Fillmore County Journal
Dean Paul Carlson
Mr. Dean Paul Carlson, 72 formerly of Fillmore County, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton, N.C. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Dean was born in Rushford, Minn., to the late Rockwell...
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Fillmore County Journal
Preston Historical Society annual update
At the August 1 meeting of the Preston City Council, Sheila Craig, president of the Preston Historical Society, updated the council as to the ongoing activities of the Society. The Society had received a $10,000 Small Community Grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) in the fall of 2021....
Fillmore County Journal
Schematic design presented for Fillmore County Jail
At the August 2 meeting of the county board, Bruce Schwartzman and Henry Pittner, BKV Group, presented a schematic design for the jail remodeling and addition. BKV Group last presented to the county board on June 7. Since then, they have worked through plans, systems, materials, and have studied the site for all underground utilities that may conflict with construction.
KIMT
New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel. Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft...
Catalytic Converter Thefts Cost Stewartville Business Over $25,000
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville business is out an estimated $25,509 after it was reportedly hit by catalytic converter thefts for a second time. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to business on the report of catalytic converters stolen off of seven vehicles shortly before 11:00 Tuesday morning. Schueller says the size of the vehicles that had the car part ripped off makes the theft more costly than regular catalytic converter thefts. The business is equipped with security cameras. Schueller says the estimated loss does not include labor costs.
Fillmore County Journal
Lanesboro council makes changes to street improvement plan
Andy Heimdahl, owner of Sylvan Brewing, addressed the Lanesboro City Council at their regular August 1 meeting. He had noticed that the addition of two parking spaces in front of his brewery along with a small ramp were in the street improvement plan. While he understood the need for more parking spots, that space is frequently used for large brewery deliveries. “If there were two cars parked there, it would be an obstruction for us,” he said. He also had concerns about the visibility and accessibility of their bike rack if that area was turned into parking spaces. He asked if the council would consider removing the two spaces from the plans. Mayor Jason Resseman asked City Engineer Brian Malm if doing so would cause any issues with the project funding or with the plans and was assured that it would not. A motion to eliminate the striping for the two parking spots and widen the ramp to eight feet was approved.
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. The victim hasn't been...
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
KIMT
Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
Down By The Riverside Concert In Rochester Canceled
I hate to be the one to tell you sad news today, but unfortunately, I've got some for Rochester, Minnesota. And yes, it involves a free outdoor concert. Down By The Riverside Concert Canceled for August 7th in Rochester, Minnesota. I honestly am bummed and wish that I could make...
Fillmore County Journal
Rushford Village to close road for work
At the August 2 meeting, the Rushford Village council learned of a one-day road closure on County Line Road. The purpose of the approximately 60-foot closure section is for engineers from Bolton & Menk to conduct soil borings. The road has been the topic of many recent discussions as deep erosion from the watershed has left the section with a steep embankment and deep channel.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Homeowner "sees God" in crash that damaged Valleyhigh house, injured neighbor
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester homeowner whose house sustained extensive damage in a Monday night rollover crash is, for the most part, just glad no one was badly injured. Tim Iverson, who was in his bathroom when the vehicle struck, walked into his and his wife's demolished kitchen...
Fillmore County Journal
Betty Knoepke
Betty Knoepke, 89, of Preston, Minn., passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Rochester Methodist Hospital surrounded by family. Betty JoAn (Miller) Knoepke was born on December 18, 1932, in Preston to Howard and LaVina (Ruesink) Miller. She graduated from Preston High School in 1950 and was employed by Northwestern Bell as a service rep for seven years, by Farmers and Merchants State Bank for two years, and retired in 1995 after 27 years as the Deputy Auditor of Fillmore County.
