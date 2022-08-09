Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
Edgewater police ID suspected shooter, 2 dead in hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Three people died on Monday after a hostage situation turned into a double homicide-suicide at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, police said. Edgewater police said an armed suspect, identified as 49-year-old Quinton Francis Hunter, took a woman hostage in the 500 block of North Ridgewood Avenue near New Smyrna Beach.
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
Crimeline doubles reward for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
Police: Gunman in Edgewater hostage situation went live on Facebook while it happened
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The shooter involved in Monday night’s hostage situation at Edgewater posted on social media while it happened, according to police. The two videos are a total of seven seconds and were taken after the first victim was shot. In the Facebook Live videos, Quinton Hunter...
3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting
Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.
SROs in unincorporated Brevard County now armed with long guns to deter crimes at schools
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — School resource officers in unincorporated Brevard County will now carry long guns at all schools as a way to make it "harder" for schools to become targets of violent incidents, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. What You Need To Know. School resource officers...
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
‘I’d give anything to have him back’: Woman awaits answers in boyfriend’s snorkeling death
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The girlfriend of a 27-year-old snorkeler, who authorities said died in July after possibly being hit by a boat off the Florida Keys, is speaking to Local 10 News for the first time as she awaits answers in his death. Devin Ordway and Michelle Demers,...
