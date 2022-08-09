Read full article on original website
click orlando
DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
ormondbeachobserver.com
COPS CORNER: The angry young man
9:42 p.m. 600 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Disorderly conduct. A woman was preparing to leave work at a convenience store when she saw an unfamiliar young man standing in front of the store and yelling at passersby and passing cars. She told the man that if he...
kmmo.com
Hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida leaves three dead in murder-suicide
A hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida ended with three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Police responded to a report that a person was shot at Bridge the Gap, a non-profit organization, on Monday at approximately 7:00 p.m. in Edgewater, Florida. Bridge the Gap was hosting a Narcotics Anonymous meeting at the time.
abcnews4.com
Love triangle leads to double murder-suicide at Narcotics Anonymous meeting, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. (WPEC) — Three people are dead after a man opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her suspected partner at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting Monday night near Daytona Beach, Florida, police said. The Edgewater Police Department got a 911 call at 7 p.m. that someone had been shot...
click orlando
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
askflagler.com
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH – 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse’s body lying on the ground...
fox35orlando.com
3 dead following hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said three people died in a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m., police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Robbing A Mother At Gunpoint While She Held Her Infant
Two Florida men are behind bars after robbing a mother who was standing with her young child and holding her baby, in broad daylight. According to investigators, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m., a woman standing with her young child and holding her infant was
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
WESH
Edgewater police: 2 men, 1 woman dead in apparent murder-suicide
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater police responded to a hostage situation Monday night. A suspect walked into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, shot a man and took a woman hostage, according to Edgewater police. Other people ran upon shots being fired. Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Ridgewood and East...
Police: Gunman in Edgewater hostage situation went live on Facebook while it happened
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The shooter involved in Monday night’s hostage situation at Edgewater posted on social media while it happened, according to police. The two videos are a total of seven seconds and were taken after the first victim was shot. In the Facebook Live videos, Quinton Hunter...
3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting
Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
fox35orlando.com
New video shows deadly shooting involving Orange County sheriff's deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new video has been released showing the chaotic moments surrounding a shooting involving an Orange County sheriff's deputy. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were in an altercation with another man outside the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. One of the brothers, Dylan Jimenez, 21, and a third person shot each other during that incident, according to investigators.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
WESH
Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
