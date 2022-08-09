ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

click orlando

DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
DELAND, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

COPS CORNER: The angry young man

9:42 p.m. 600 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Disorderly conduct. A woman was preparing to leave work at a convenience store when she saw an unfamiliar young man standing in front of the store and yelling at passersby and passing cars. She told the man that if he...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
askflagler.com

Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH – 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse’s body lying on the ground...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 dead following hostage situation in Edgewater, police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said three people died in a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m., police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.
EDGEWATER, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Edgewater police: 2 men, 1 woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater police responded to a hostage situation Monday night. A suspect walked into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, shot a man and took a woman hostage, according to Edgewater police. Other people ran upon shots being fired. Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Ridgewood and East...
EDGEWATER, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New video shows deadly shooting involving Orange County sheriff's deputy

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new video has been released showing the chaotic moments surrounding a shooting involving an Orange County sheriff's deputy. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were in an altercation with another man outside the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. One of the brothers, Dylan Jimenez, 21, and a third person shot each other during that incident, according to investigators.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

