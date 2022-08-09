ORLANDO, Fla. - A new video has been released showing the chaotic moments surrounding a shooting involving an Orange County sheriff's deputy. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were in an altercation with another man outside the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. One of the brothers, Dylan Jimenez, 21, and a third person shot each other during that incident, according to investigators.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO