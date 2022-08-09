ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

kjrh.com

Getting Hotter Into The Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — A ridge of high pressure will keep the weather hot and sunny through the weekend. Today we'll call it "seasonably" hot as forecast highs will be close to average...low/mid 90s. Your Friday evening plans are a go with clear skies and temps falling back into the low/mid 70s overnight.
kjrh.com

Highs getting hotter

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 67°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny on Friday with the high up to 96°. SE winds 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny over the weekend with upper 90s on Saturday and then probably reaching 100° on Sunday.
kjrh.com

Back to dry and hot conditions

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clearing skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Upper 90s on Saturday and then 100° on Sunday along with mostly sunny skies.
kjrh.com

More showers on the way for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see scattered showers and storms tonight and overnight. The low in Tulsa down to 75°. South winds 5-15 mph. More showers and storms Tuesday morning. Some could linger into the afternoon. The high reaching 93°. SSW winds 5-15 mph. Any leftover isolated showers...
KTUL

Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
107.3 PopCrush

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
News On 6

Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby

A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
kaynewscow.com

Pawnee teen injured in accident

PAWNEE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident that reported at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Oklahoma 18, three miles south of Pawnee in Pawnee County. Troopers report that a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven...
KFOR

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
