kjrh.com
Getting Hotter Into The Weekend
TULSA, Okla. — A ridge of high pressure will keep the weather hot and sunny through the weekend. Today we'll call it "seasonably" hot as forecast highs will be close to average...low/mid 90s. Your Friday evening plans are a go with clear skies and temps falling back into the low/mid 70s overnight.
kjrh.com
Highs getting hotter
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 67°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny on Friday with the high up to 96°. SE winds 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny over the weekend with upper 90s on Saturday and then probably reaching 100° on Sunday.
kjrh.com
Back to dry and hot conditions
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clearing skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Upper 90s on Saturday and then 100° on Sunday along with mostly sunny skies.
kjrh.com
More showers on the way for Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see scattered showers and storms tonight and overnight. The low in Tulsa down to 75°. South winds 5-15 mph. More showers and storms Tuesday morning. Some could linger into the afternoon. The high reaching 93°. SSW winds 5-15 mph. Any leftover isolated showers...
KTUL
Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
Car rear-ends tractor trailer on I-44, crews work fast to lift trailer, and rescue driver from wreckage
TULSA, Okla. – Wednesday the Tulsa Fire Dept responded to a serious crash on I-44 in their city. A car had crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer, trapping the driver. The solution was to lift the trailer off of the car to free the male. TULSA FIRE...
City of Caney, Kan. under a water emergency due to issues at city’s water plant
CANEY, Kan. — The city of Caney, Kan. is now under a water emergency due to continued issues at the city’s water plant. A mandatory water conservation is in effect for residents. The city is asking residents to refrain from unnecessary water uses. The city of Caney told...
News On 6
Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby
A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
kaynewscow.com
Pawnee teen injured in accident
PAWNEE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident that reported at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Oklahoma 18, three miles south of Pawnee in Pawnee County. Troopers report that a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
