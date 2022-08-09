Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
Fast Company
Are you overlooking these important sources of data?
I believe it is good business to challenge assumptions, maximize data, and integrate diverse perspectives. Yet, leaders are generally rewarded for over-indexing on only one challenge of data: rational thought processes. Unfortunately, when there is an over-reliance on rational thought processes, other potentially valuable sources of knowledge and wisdom may be ignored, which can compromise your ability as a leader to make the best decisions.
TechCrunch
7 investors discuss why edtech startups must go back to basics to survive
Then, we slowly saw the spotlight focus and sharpen. The very companies building for any consumer who needed a better way to learn online began turning to stickier customers — enterprises — for more reliable sources of revenue. The companies that took their first venture capital during the craze decided to join forces with other well-capitalized competitors. And those that raised lots of cash in a short period of time have had to conduct significant rounds of layoffs due to the overhiring that followed.
Fast Company
Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast
Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
TechCrunch
How this founder is SaaS-ifying air-quality tracking
We all have a right to clean air, but chances are you aren’t getting accurate air quality data — Davida and the Aclima team are looking to change that. In this episode, she talks with Jordan and Darrell about the struggles she faced trying to start a climate company right after the clean tech bubble burst, how she’s stayed laser-focused on her mission, and how working with state governments is paramount for her company and measuring air-quality at scale.
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
TechCrunch
QED makes its first African investment, backing Nigerian fintech TeamApt in $50M+ deal
Existing investors from the company’s Series B last year (Crunchbase pegs it at $30 million+) — Novastar Ventures (co-lead), Lightrock and BII — all participated in this round. While TeamApt wouldn’t prescribe any “letter” to this latest round, it can perhaps be described as a pre-Series C...
TechCrunch
A new ‘institutional angel’ fund is an example of the UK’s continuing ability to innovate in venture
Launched in 1994, it was designed to encourage investments in small unquoted companies. As Wikipedia will tell you, by the end of the 2014-15 tax year, a cumulative total of £14.2 billion had been invested under the scheme into approximately 25,000 companies, for example. The policy has been aped...
TechCrunch
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania. Mbaabu confirmed the news on a call with TechCrunch, adding that the company let...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bridge round bingo, SaaS sales smarts, tracking monthly expenses
Similarly, in a down market, SaaS startups that help clients make incremental improvements to cash flow are in a much better position to ride things out. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription. “In a downturn,...
TechCrunch
Some frank advice for open source startups seeking product-market fit
Unlike typical enterprise software companies, open source startups must go through two journeys for finding product-market fit: First, building a product that users would download and use for free, and then building features that users would pay for. Effectively, open source startups need to build two product road maps and...
TechCrunch
The DOJ is reportedly prepping an antitrust suit against Google over its ad business
Unlike the first major Google antitrust case the federal government initiated during the Trump administration, the new lawsuit would focus on the company’s command of the digital ad market. Bloomberg reports that DOJ antitrust lawyers are in the process of wrapping up interviews with publishers after “years of work” that will ultimately culminate in the coming lawsuit.
TechCrunch
Use a scalpel when cutting startup expenses, not an axe
The same holds true for startup entrepreneurs and venture capitalists attempting to manage through lean times. Unfortunately, many startups and their boards mismanage periods of low capital availability — as the current downturn is projected by many to be — by overreacting or underreacting.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G mobile networks
AWS first announced AWS Private 5G in early preview late last year, but it’s now officially available to AWS customers starting in its U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (N. Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll it out internationally “in the near future.”. But —...
TechCrunch
Instacart’s latest feature lets you order from two retailers with one delivery fee
Starting today, customers will see post-checkout recommendations from nearby retailers with a limited time to add any items from additional retailers to their existing order. If you decide to add items from the additional retailers, the app will create a new order with a separate cart and a waived delivery fee. Instacart told TechCrunch in an email that there’s a $10 minimum if you want to order from an additional retailer.
TechCrunch
Superblocks secures $37M to help companies build and maintain internal apps
A decent chunk of developers’ time is spent on internal tooling, including building admin dashboards, report-generating systems and data pipelines. And it’s here where there’s a meaningful opportunity to cut down on repetitive, manual programming work, according to Brad Menezes. He’s the CEO of Superblocks, a recently launched platform that provides building blocks to create custom internal apps, workflows and scheduled jobs.
Renesas’ RZ/N2L MPUs for Industrial Ethernet Simplify Implementation of Network Functionality in Industrial Equipment
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the RZ/N2L microprocessor units (MPUs) for Industrial Ethernet communication that make it easy to add network functionality to industrial equipment and devices. The RZ/N2L complies with many industry-standard specifications and protocols to facilitate the development of industry automation devices that require real-time capabilities. The new products support the increasingly popular Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet standard that ensures real-time communication. Equipped with an integrated TSN-compliant 3-port Gigabit Ethernet switch and an EtherCAT slave controller, the new devices also support all major industrial network communication protocols, such as EtherCAT, PROFINET RT, EtherNet/IP, and OPC UA, as well as the new PROFINET IRT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005404/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Facebook avoids European blackout as regulators squabble over EU-US data transfers
Hello, and “happy Friday junior,” as someone put in their email to me today. I hope it has been a productive Thursday for you. Haje is hanging with a bunch of robotics technology, so it’s just me and my trusty Lakeland Terrier companion delivering the juicy morsels of news goodness today. Please enjoy his Pitch Deck Teardown on Five Flute while he’s away. Sadly for this flute player, it’s not a flute maker. See you tomorrow! — Christine.
TechCrunch
Nightfall raises cash for its AI that detects sensitive data across apps
Madan founded Nightfall in 2018 alongside CTO Rohan Sathe. Isaac was previously a VC investor at Venrock, where he focused on early-stage investments in software as a service, security and machine learning. Rohan was one of the founding engineers at Uber Eats, where he designed and built software to grow the platform’s footprint.
TechCrunch
With a €43M EU grant and €1.2M from a VC, this startup plans to turn CO2 emissions into gold
There are a few companies trying to tackle this. Zurich-based Climeworks is capturing CO2 from the air via commercial carbon dioxide removal technology, and has raised $784 million so far. U.S.-based LanzaTech is doing something similar, turning turning carbon into feedstock. It has raised $310.4 million. Now Copenhagen-based biotech company...
