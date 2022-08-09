Borr Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $165.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period.

