SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period.

