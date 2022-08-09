ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKM

