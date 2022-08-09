Global Blood: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) on Monday reported a loss of $82.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.26.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.19 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.4 million.

