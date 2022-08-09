ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

More choices for Fort Wayne Community Schools lunches this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inside the Fort Wayne Community Schools Nutrition Processing Center, 55 people work hard every day to feed education. “You feel like you’re doing a purpose. You feel like you’re helping the community,” Alicia Jenks said. Jenks has been working at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

NACS welcomes its students back for the school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The final Allen County school district kicked off its 2022-2023 school year Thursday. One with many new faces, including a new superintendent and new assistant superintendent. Northwest Allen had many job openings, but most of those were filled in the off-season. Chief communications officer Lizette Downey...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Allen County Commissioners give jail update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners gave an update an efforts to improve jail conditions Friday. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Commissioner Nelson Peters began the update by apologizing for the speed that they moved in proposing the new jail near Paulding and Adams Center. After public comments, Peters said the last thing that they wanted to do was to build a new jail. He also said that the long-term solution to meet the federal judge’s order left them with no alternative but to build a new jail.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Applications open for Leadership Fort Wayne class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Applications are now available for Leadership Fort Wayne program next class. The Leadership Fort Wayne program, created in 1983, works to identify, motivate, and train future community leaders by building leadership skills and increasing community awareness with the intent to drive positive change. The 9-month curriculum includes:
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
BUTLER, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live

Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools

SYRACUSE - Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We have...
MILFORD, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Hoagland Road closed for work

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Hoagland Road is closed outside Hoagland. Hoagland Road will be closed between Franke Road and Houk Road through Friday at 5 p.m. Crews are replacing a crossover pipe, according to the Allen County Highway Department.
HOAGLAND, IN
WANE-TV

Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
BUTLER, IN
WANE-TV

TRAA continues to look for help ahead of new contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Changes have been announced for the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, and they’re set to happen in the near future. Its current contract with Patient Care Logistics has yielded less than satisfactory results in the past. The authority’s Executive Director, Joel Benz, has said changes are likely not to happen until September.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
WARSAW, IN

