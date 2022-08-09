Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
More choices for Fort Wayne Community Schools lunches this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inside the Fort Wayne Community Schools Nutrition Processing Center, 55 people work hard every day to feed education. “You feel like you’re doing a purpose. You feel like you’re helping the community,” Alicia Jenks said. Jenks has been working at the...
wfft.com
Southwest Allen County Schools are back in session
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The yellow school buses are back on the roads and southwest Allen County students are back in class. District Superintendent Park Ginder says it’s exciting to see students and not have to worry about COVID restrictions. “There’s a lot of joy to be...
WANE-TV
NACS welcomes its students back for the school year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The final Allen County school district kicked off its 2022-2023 school year Thursday. One with many new faces, including a new superintendent and new assistant superintendent. Northwest Allen had many job openings, but most of those were filled in the off-season. Chief communications officer Lizette Downey...
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners give jail update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners gave an update an efforts to improve jail conditions Friday. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Commissioner Nelson Peters began the update by apologizing for the speed that they moved in proposing the new jail near Paulding and Adams Center. After public comments, Peters said the last thing that they wanted to do was to build a new jail. He also said that the long-term solution to meet the federal judge’s order left them with no alternative but to build a new jail.
WANE-TV
Applications open for Leadership Fort Wayne class
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Applications are now available for Leadership Fort Wayne program next class. The Leadership Fort Wayne program, created in 1983, works to identify, motivate, and train future community leaders by building leadership skills and increasing community awareness with the intent to drive positive change. The 9-month curriculum includes:
Allen County Plan Commission hears public comments regarding zoning standards for ground-mounted solar panels
The topic that drew dozens of people to Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne was a potential change to the county’s zoning guidelines for ground-mounted solar panels.
963xke.com
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
fortwaynesnbc.com
News conference against proposed southeast side jail set for Wednesday afternoon
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Local organizations have planned a news conference Wednesday afternoon to voice concerns about Allen County Commissioners’ proposal to build a new jail on the southeast side of town. The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition and ChangeMakers Fort Wayne are holding the ‘“No...
WANE-TV
Indiana inmates with mental health issues to receive new services, peer professionals
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) announced Thursday the launch of a pilot program designed to engage Indiana prisoners with mental health and substance abuse disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The program will be launched at five Indiana county jails: Blackford,...
Inside Indiana Business
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
WANE-TV
Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We have...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
WANE-TV
Hoagland Road closed for work
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Hoagland Road is closed outside Hoagland. Hoagland Road will be closed between Franke Road and Houk Road through Friday at 5 p.m. Crews are replacing a crossover pipe, according to the Allen County Highway Department.
WANE-TV
Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
WANE-TV
TRAA continues to look for help ahead of new contract
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Changes have been announced for the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, and they’re set to happen in the near future. Its current contract with Patient Care Logistics has yielded less than satisfactory results in the past. The authority’s Executive Director, Joel Benz, has said changes are likely not to happen until September.
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
