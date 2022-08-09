Read full article on original website
Let's start this story with a proper, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?" But I say that in the most enthusiastic and exciting way. The first time I saw a demolition derby was in Gillette, Wyoming, and they were using cars. Just like you would expect. But a demolition derby using COMBINES?
PHOTO: William H. Macy Spotted in Sheridan, Wyoming!
Somebody tell Fiona and Lip - Frank Gallagher is on the loose in Wyoming!. Actually, it's the actor who played Frank Gallagher for 11 seasons of the hit Showtime television show 'Shameless,' William H. Macy. Macy was photographed with an adoring fan in Sheridan, Wyoming along with his wife Felicity...
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C.
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C., has immediate opening for the position of Receptionist/Secretary. This position includes answering a multi-line telephone system, receiving clients, scheduling appointments, maintaining extensive filing system, handling mail, correspondence as directed and other duties as needed. Experience in Microsoft Office a plus. Please forward resume to 104 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834, (307) 684-2248. v32-2b.
Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 9, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. A 40-year-old man called the sheriff’s...
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
Motorcycle driver dies after crash on I-90 near Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 5. The motorcycle had been heading eastbound...
Casper, Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, firearms, fraud
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court
A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
