A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO