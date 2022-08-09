Read full article on original website
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Authorities in Red Oak say no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident Friday morning. The mishap occurred when a wasp landed on the arm of the driver, 18-year-old Dylan Michael Welch, of Red Oak, causing him to swat at the insect and pull on the steering wheel at the same time.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday, said an Atlantic man, 23-year old Randall Lee Dill the 3rd, was arrested Sunday, on a warrant for Harassment 3rd Degree. Dill was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
(Marne, Iowa) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer suffered minor injuries during a rollover accident this (Friday) morning on Interstate 80 westbound, in Cass County. According to dispatch reports, the accident happened just west of the 54 mile marker, at around 3:57-p.m. When the semi rolled into the...
Atlantic, Iowa, August 10, 2022 – TS Bank partnered with SHIFT ATL of Atlantic for the second year in row on a program called AMP for Neighborhoods, which focused on assisting local homeowners with exterior home repairs, curb-appeal-type projects and neighborhood block initiatives. Individuals were encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing needs. Project requests ranged from landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors.
