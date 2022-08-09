Read full article on original website
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
How The Youtube Algorithm Is Impacting The Financial Media & Stock Market (The Dark Side Of Algos) – Mike Swanson
For the past few weeks I have been doing much more frequent Youtube videos in an effort to increase the size of the audience following me on there and to increase the number of views I am getting. In this video I talk a bit about what I am doing and show some of the changes and I have made and the results. I believe that the Youtube algorithm has had a huge impact on the financial media. There is a good side to this, because it has enabled many independent traders and thinkers to get their message out, but there is also a dark side, which I talk about in this video. This is also impacting the gold price and precious metals space too.
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What Really Makes The Bitcoin Price Trade Up And Down (Stock Market Crypto Relationship) – Mike Swanson
Bitcoin and other crypto currencies are very volatile and can make big price swings day by day and even minute by minute. This makes a lot of people use them as trading instruments in the financial markets, but what makes them go up and down?. In this video I show...
wallstreetwindow.com
Gold-to-Silver Ratio Heading Lower – Setup Like 1989-03 – Chris Vermeulen
Fear is starting to become an issue. Traders are starting to realize inflation, CPI, PPI, and global currencies are reacting to the sudden policy shift by the US Fed and global central banks. This fear is showing up in the Gold-to-Silver ratio as well. My research suggests the closest comparison...
wallstreetwindow.com
Bill Holter: Credit and Currency Chaos – Source – Palisades Gold Radio
Tom welcomes back an absolute icon to the show, Bill Holter of JSMineset. Bill discusses how the credit markets are smarter than equities. At some point, there will be sovereign risk problems, which will impact premiums on yields. The Fed balance sheet is supposed to be shrinking, but that requires someone to want to buy these assets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wallstreetwindow.com
AIER’s Everyday Price Index Falls 0.6 Percent in July – Robert Hughes
AIER’s Everyday Price sank 0.6 percent in July after a 2.4 percent jump in June. The July EPI broke a string of 19 consecutive increases dating back to December 2020. From a year ago, the Everyday Price Index is up 13.0 percent, less than the 14.6 percent 12-month gain through June.
wallstreetwindow.com
Central Banks Have Been Hedging Rampant Regulation. Will This End Now? – Gunther Schnabl
Inflation continues to rise fast, in June 2022 having reached 8.6 percent in the United States and in the euro area. At the same time, regulation continues to thrive. Products, production processes, supply chains and trade are increasingly regulated. What is not obvious: in the background, central banks have been hedging the rampant regulation.
Comments / 0