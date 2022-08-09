ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Statewide: Getting more people into electric vehicles

From raising concerns about the environment to offering financial incentives, there is a growing effort to boost the number of electric vehicles on the road. We'll hear from Illinois' first EV coordinator about challenge. We also visit the Redneck Fishing Tournament, an annual event where an invasive species is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Depression, anxiety lower for Illinois kids than rest of the nation

Depression and anxiety among Illinois children declined between 2016 and 2020, while nationally the number climbed to more than 25 percent. That’s according to data released Monday in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count data book for 2022. In 2020, almost 9% of children were struggling with...
ILLINOIS STATE
Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side

The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
GALESBURG, IL

