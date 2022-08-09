Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
insideevs.com
Report: BYD-Powered Tesla Model Y Receives EU Approval
The new, entry-level Tesla Model Y version, equipped with BYD batteries, has received a type approval from the European Union, according to Teslamag.de. After multiple rumors over the past months related to the Tesla-BYD partnership, earlier this week we heard that BYD already supplies Tesla with Balde Batteries for the Tesla Model Y, which is supposed to enter production in Germany in August or September.
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Talking F-150 Lightning: "Take That Elon Musk"
If you've been surfing around the internet today, or even later last evening, you probably saw or read about video clips related to Ford CEO Jim Farley having a bit of fun at the expense of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, Musk has delivered a similarly harmless response on Twitter.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory
After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
insideevs.com
UPDATE: Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers
UPDATE 2: We've contacted General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Company to verify Autonomy's electric vehicle fleet order claims and so far got replies from GM and VW. A General Motors representative told us the automaker is "not commenting at this time," while a Volkswagen spokesperson said they would contact the sales team and get back to us.
insideevs.com
Report: BYD Reportedly Already Supplies Tesla With Blade Batteries
The rumors about Tesla using BYD's flagship Blade Batteries (long cells, LFP chemistry) are back, but interestingly they are related to Europe. According to Sina Tech (via CnEVPost), BYD has already started supplying Tesla with its Blade Batteries. The unofficial sources familiar with the matter point out the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide in Germany as the destination.
insideevs.com
Hyundai To Replace i10 City Car With Two EVs In 2024
Hyundai is working on not one but two small electric vehicles to replace the current i10 city hatchback in 2024. The Korean automaker is building both a direct replacement to the i10 in terms of body style, as well as a more SUV-inspired crossover type vehicle based on the same underpinnings.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Semi Will Enter The Market Later This Year
The Tesla Semi, unveiled in 2017 and initially expected in 2019, after multiple delays is finally expected to enter the market this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that shipping of the Tesla Semi will start this year. Not only that but the company will be delivering the long-range version, which is expected to be able to go 500 miles (over 800 km) on a single charge. The Tesla Cybertruck pickup is set for 2023.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Be Expanding In Fremont: Nearby Construction Piques Interest
Sadly, Tesla doesn't share much, and it doesn't have a PR department to verify or deny claims. However, amid CEO Elon Musk's mentions of potential future expansion at the company's factory in Fremont, work has started nearby. Musk also recently commented that the Tesla Fremont team is kicking "butt" these days.
insideevs.com
Classic 1975 BMW Lives New Life In London As An Electric Vehicle
London only allows gas-burning vehicles into the center of the city if they pay a daily charge, which if you have to travel through the city every day does add up becoming quite expensive. And if you want to keep driving an older car, that just isn’t feasible for daily use, which is why drivers are choosing EVs, even those who want to drive classic cars.
insideevs.com
Musk Sells $6.9B Worth Of Tesla Stock As Forced Twitter Deal Possible
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the EV maker, explaining that he could use the funds to finance a potential Twitter deal if he is legally forced to complete the $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. According to several SEC filings dated August...
insideevs.com
REE Automotive Debuts P7-B Class 3 Electric Box Truck With AWD, AWS
Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology. Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23...
insideevs.com
Xpeng G9 Interior Revealed, Can Add 124 Miles Of Range In 5 Minutes
Xpeng has released the first interior photos of its G9 flagship electric SUV and additional specifications following the model's unveiling in November 2021. Let's start with the specifications because the Chinese EV startup makes some spectacular claims. For example, the G9 is said to be the world's fastest-charging mass-produced EV, adding up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) of CLTC range in just five minutes. On paper, that's better than the Lucid Air, which can add 100 miles of EPA range in five minutes, although it remains to be seen which of the two EVs adds more range in real life given the differences between China's CLTC and America's EPA test cycles.
insideevs.com
Spotted: NIO ET7 Fleet On Its Way To Europe
NIO intends to introduce its all-new, all-electric NIO ET7 flagship sedan in Europe before the end of this year and it seems that the first batch has been already sent. A video of NIO ET7 cars ready for shipping, most likely at a Shanghai port, has been posted on Twitter by Marcel Münch, who is tracking NIO's progress.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
insideevs.com
GM Files Trademarks That Appear To Reveal Cadillac Celestiq Trims
The exceedingly pricey, super-luxury Cadillac Celestiq will be yet another EV to come along in General Motors' long list of future products. While the Celestiq is neither a Chevrolet nor an electric pickup truck, the Silverado EV Forum reported that GM has filed for some new trademarks for the electric Caddy.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giving Up Gas Guzzlers, Converting Energy Fleet To Model Y SUVs
As we just recently reported, Tesla is working on ramping up its energy business. As Tesla Energy grows and becomes much more visible, it's arguably important that the company is setting a good example. Showing up at people's homes or businesses in gas-powered cars isn't that appealing, and Tesla has made it clear that changes are coming.
