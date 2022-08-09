Xpeng has released the first interior photos of its G9 flagship electric SUV and additional specifications following the model's unveiling in November 2021. Let's start with the specifications because the Chinese EV startup makes some spectacular claims. For example, the G9 is said to be the world's fastest-charging mass-produced EV, adding up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) of CLTC range in just five minutes. On paper, that's better than the Lucid Air, which can add 100 miles of EPA range in five minutes, although it remains to be seen which of the two EVs adds more range in real life given the differences between China's CLTC and America's EPA test cycles.

