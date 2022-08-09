Read full article on original website
New PS5 Game Trailer Is So Bad People Are Already Memeing It
Forspoken, an action role-playing game from the developer of Final Fantasy XV, recently released a new trailer showing off the central character's awesome abilities. Shame that its narration is so incredibly cringe and accordingly has been memed into next week. Frey is a young woman from New York, down on...
'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak
Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
'Breaking Bad' Could Have Had A GTA-Style Video Game
Once upon a time, a Breaking Bad video game inspired by the chaos of Grand Theft Auto was in the works with creator Vince Gilligan and producer Jenn Carroll. I know you fell to your knees at Walmart reading that sentence. Now, this isn't to discount the Breaking Bad strategy game, released for Android and iOS platforms, but concepts like this Unreal Engine 5 one clearly show that there's an appetite for a more grandiose game set in Albuquerque.
'Elden Ring' Infamous Bugged Item Is Now A Must-Have For PvP
Earlier this week, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth Elden Ring got hit with a new update, which brought with it some pretty significant changes, as well as a whole bunch of improvements to game stability and balance. Beyond the newly added ability to send summoning signs to multiple summoning pools in distant areas, and the function to invade a bigger area, many players were relieved to discover within the patch notes that one of the game’s most notorious weapons had finally been hit with a nerf.
Great Gift Ideas For The Sony PlayStation Fan In Your Life
Whatever the occasion, the right gaming gift can go a long way to showing a friend or family member that you understand and respect their passion for these virtual worlds and the creators that power them. Birthdays, anniversaries, leaving presents - you can tick those boxes with any of the below recommendations for the Sony PlayStation fan in your life. Or just buy something for yourself. We would.
'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
'Red Dead Redemption' John Marston Voice Actor Wants A Remake Of The Game
The Last of Us Part I is proving it’s never too early for a remake. Despite the fact that Naughty Dog’s original game is only nine years old, it’s getting a new-gen overhaul which begs the question, which other titles are due to undergo the remake treatment? Well, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff wants Red Dead Redemption to be next in line.
Overlooked 'The Last Of Us' Detail Makes 'Part 2' Moment Even More Amazing
The release of The Last of Us Part I is now less than a month away and fans are still split on Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake. The debate over the game’s updated graphics rages on yet amidst that chaos, one fan has spotted a brand new detail linking The Last of Us to one of The Last of Us Part II’s very best scenes.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
'Red Dead' Players Share Stories Of How The Game Helped Them Through Tough Times
Video games are powerful things. Not only have countless studies suggested that they can have a super positive impact on people’s brains, but they can offer a level of escapism often unparalleled by other forms of media, and give players a sometimes much-needed break from reality. Over on Reddit,...
A Live-Action Pac-Man Film Is In Development From Sonic Producers
A live-action Pac-Man film is in development because the world is burning and what we truly need is to lift our spirits with a plucky tale from one of the most iconic characters in gaming. Obviously this isn't the direction that Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios will opt for,...
'Skyrim' Modders Make 'Game Of Thrones' In Tamriel, And It's Already Breathtaking
Skyros is a seriously ambitious new mod that converts the entirety of Skyrim into the world of Westeros from Game of Thrones, and with one year of work under the team's belts, it's looking absolutely amazing. To be fair, a lot of the foundation is there. Magic, tick. Dragons, tick....
'God Of War Ragnarök' Is Forcing Other Devs To Move Their Games, Rumour Says
We’ve come a long way, God of War fans. Earlier this year, we sat through showcase after showcase wondering when the release date for God of War Ragnarök would drop but just like the beginning of Fimbulwinter, we knew the day was inevitable - and it came. God of War Ragnarök will be ours to own on 9 November, but the release date may be causing other studios to rethink their plans.
Gamer Attempts To Improve PC, Makes It Explode Instead
There’s no doubt that PC gamers can create some super cool setups. Forget your usual RGB lighting and high-end graphics cards, we’ve got people out here installing PCs into working toilets and fish tanks, just because they can. I have nothing but respect for that. Take a look...
Microsoft Announces "Singing Controller" In Collaboration With Snoop Dogg And BTS
As part of a collaboration with benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg, there is now a singing Xbox controller based on the newly released single Bad Decisions. Its design is quite swish, if you ask me. It's a bright red with white accents and the words "bad decisions" stamped across the front of the controller, boasting a slight blur effect on the lettering. I can tell you that it is 139 days until Christmas, and this would be an ideal gift for a housemate who's suddenly thought to check the time once they've started to hear birdsong during an especially strenuous gaming session.
First Footage Of White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Surfaces Online
Gaming controllers come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, colours, and even sounds, apparently. Last week, Xbox opened up a sweepstakes competition on Twitter for people to be in with a chance of winning a bright red controller with “bad decisions” emblazoned on the front - the kicker being that it also sings Snoop Dogg, benny blanco and BTS’ latest collaboration. I can imagine that getting very distracting, very fast.
'GTA V' Is Now As Old As 'GTA San Andreas' Was When It Was Released
The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI continues but we are finally starting to learn more about the game. Rockstar’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said the game will “set creative benchmarks for the series” and it was previously rumoured that Rockstar’s “cleaned up” internal culture will be reflected in GTA VI’s themes. It certainly feels like we’ve been waiting for GTA VI for an absolute age, but I still didn’t realise just how old Grand Theft Auto V is now.
This Fan-Made 'Attack On Titan' Game Looks Better Than The Real Ones
We’ve seen a number of Attack on Titan games release over the years, and generally, they’ve all been received pretty dang well. Guess there’s just something about swinging about slaying giant man-eating titans that hits the spot. Check out the project right here. As reported by Kotaku...
Google Stadia Is Finally Getting A Feature People Might Actually Like
Google Stadia just hasn’t had the greatest of times, has it? I’m sure there are people out there enjoying what Stadia has to offer but I can’t say it’s the hottest property on the block. Previously, Google confirmed that they’re “working really hard” on the future of Stadia but we’re yet to see what that future looks like. Well, Stadia is finally getting a feature that fans might actually be pleased with.
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
