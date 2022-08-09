ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GAMINGbible

New PS5 Game Trailer Is So Bad People Are Already Memeing It

Forspoken, an action role-playing game from the developer of Final Fantasy XV, recently released a new trailer showing off the central character's awesome abilities. Shame that its narration is so incredibly cringe and accordingly has been memed into next week. Frey is a young woman from New York, down on...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak

Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Breaking Bad' Could Have Had A GTA-Style Video Game

Once upon a time, a Breaking Bad video game inspired by the chaos of Grand Theft Auto was in the works with creator Vince Gilligan and producer Jenn Carroll. I know you fell to your knees at Walmart reading that sentence. Now, this isn't to discount the Breaking Bad strategy game, released for Android and iOS platforms, but concepts like this Unreal Engine 5 one clearly show that there's an appetite for a more grandiose game set in Albuquerque.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Elden Ring' Infamous Bugged Item Is Now A Must-Have For PvP

Earlier this week, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth Elden Ring got hit with a new update, which brought with it some pretty significant changes, as well as a whole bunch of improvements to game stability and balance. Beyond the newly added ability to send summoning signs to multiple summoning pools in distant areas, and the function to invade a bigger area, many players were relieved to discover within the patch notes that one of the game’s most notorious weapons had finally been hit with a nerf.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Great Gift Ideas For The Sony PlayStation Fan In Your Life

Whatever the occasion, the right gaming gift can go a long way to showing a friend or family member that you understand and respect their passion for these virtual worlds and the creators that power them. Birthdays, anniversaries, leaving presents - you can tick those boxes with any of the below recommendations for the Sony PlayStation fan in your life. Or just buy something for yourself. We would.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending

Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday

When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'God Of War Ragnar​​ök' Is Forcing Other Devs To Move Their Games, Rumour Says

We’ve come a long way, God of War fans. Earlier this year, we sat through showcase after showcase wondering when the release date for God of War Ragnar​​ök would drop but just like the beginning of Fimbulwinter, we knew the day was inevitable - and it came. God of War Ragnar​​ök will be ours to own on 9 November, but the release date may be causing other studios to rethink their plans.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Gamer Attempts To Improve PC, Makes It Explode Instead

There’s no doubt that PC gamers can create some super cool setups. Forget your usual RGB lighting and high-end graphics cards, we’ve got people out here installing PCs into working toilets and fish tanks, just because they can. I have nothing but respect for that. Take a look...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Microsoft Announces "Singing Controller" In Collaboration With Snoop Dogg And BTS

As part of a collaboration with benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg, there is now a singing Xbox controller based on the newly released single Bad Decisions. Its design is quite swish, if you ask me. It's a bright red with white accents and the words "bad decisions" stamped across the front of the controller, boasting a slight blur effect on the lettering. I can tell you that it is 139 days until Christmas, and this would be an ideal gift for a housemate who's suddenly thought to check the time once they've started to hear birdsong during an especially strenuous gaming session.
MUSIC
GAMINGbible

First Footage Of White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Surfaces Online

Gaming controllers come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, colours, and even sounds, apparently. Last week, Xbox opened up a sweepstakes competition on Twitter for people to be in with a chance of winning a bright red controller with “bad decisions” emblazoned on the front - the kicker being that it also sings Snoop Dogg, benny blanco and BTS’ latest collaboration. I can imagine that getting very distracting, very fast.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA V' Is Now As Old As 'GTA San Andreas' Was When It Was Released

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI continues but we are finally starting to learn more about the game. Rockstar’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said the game will “set creative benchmarks for the series” and it was previously rumoured that Rockstar’s “cleaned up” internal culture will be reflected in GTA VI’s themes. It certainly feels like we’ve been waiting for GTA VI for an absolute age, but I still didn’t realise just how old Grand Theft Auto V is now.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Google Stadia Is Finally Getting A Feature People Might Actually Like

Google Stadia just hasn’t had the greatest of times, has it? I’m sure there are people out there enjoying what Stadia has to offer but I can’t say it’s the hottest property on the block. Previously, Google confirmed that they’re “working really hard” on the future of Stadia but we’re yet to see what that future looks like. Well, Stadia is finally getting a feature that fans might actually be pleased with.
SOFTWARE
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
VIDEO GAMES
