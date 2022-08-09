ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid Talk ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ Podcast and Assisting Communities with Barstool Difference

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com

Lori Harvey Discusses Lessons In Dating With Teyana Tayor

Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor on Teyana’s YouTube series Bumble presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor. During Wednesday’s episode, Harvey and Taylor had an intimate conversation about their philosophies for relationships of all kinds, and yall know when girlfriends get together the conversation goes in many different directions. Within the conversation, Teyona reminds Lori of the many discussions they have had throughout their friendship saying, “You know we have deep conversations, and when we talk it is always from the perspective of women to women not telling you what you should do how you should do it, especially since we are two different ages.” Adding ” I think you are an amazing young woman you are dating and living on our terms and continue to do that and have fun.” Through the giggles, private jokes, and gem-dropping moments the theme of the conversation was “sip with caution.” Not just with themselves but also in dating, business relationships, and friendships. “They deserve to be handled with care, and if they aren’t, there’s a chance you’ll get burned. The SKN founder said she lives a life without regrets, no matter what other people think. “I am very much in a space right not that I am not doing anything that is going to compromise my peace and happiness.” She says. “So I think taking control of your life and making sure you like maintaining your power don’t give your power away to anybody, that’s the key to like truly being happy and in and out of a relationship,” Harvey Admits that she almost got married very young Harvey revealed. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.” She said she eventually came to a point where she wanted to “date on my terms.” She added, “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”
thesource.com

[LISTEN] Megan Thee Stallion Surprises with New Sophomore Album “Traumazine”

Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with the announcement of her sophomore album Traumazine. The GRAMMY award-winning Rapstar took to social media on Thursday to announce Traumazine will be hitting streaming platforms today via 1501 Certified Ent/ 300 Ent. She released a cover art and a tracklist that includes features from...
thesource.com

Angela Yee Set to Host New Midday Show ‘Way Up with Angela Yee’

Award-winning media personality Angela Yee will host a new weekday broadcast radio show called Way Up with Angela Yee, according to a Premiere Networks announcement today. More than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including Power 105.1 in New York, will carry the program, which will broadcast on middays when it debuts in the fall of 2022. Additionally, Premiere Networks will offer the program for syndication to other stations around the nation.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW Rampage quick results: Orange Cassidy, Best Friends have hands full with Trustbusters

The lake is still quaking, apparently, for the second night of AEW programming from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tonight’s show will see a mixed tag team title match (yep, for real), the in-ring debut of Beardhausen, and Orange Cassidy against the leader of the Trustbusters. If all of that made perfect sense to you, congrats, you’re a pretty loyal AEW fan. If it sounded like 50% gibberish, then may we suggest you dive in deeper to tonight’s results below until it all becomes clear? We’re between Star Wars movies for an hour on TNT, so let’s get to it. AEW Rampage results...
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Hip Hop Celebrates Its Birth In The South Bronx 49 Years Ago

It was on this day 49 years ago (August 11, 1973) that Kool Herc threw his legendary back-to-school basement party, which would go on to create the foundation for Hip Hop music through the “breakbeat” DJ technique he used to keep the party rocking. Many aspiring emcees at the time paired ‘the break’ with the rhymes flowing through their minds, jumpstarting a sound and movement that is now considered to be the most popular genre in music; Hip Hop.
thesource.com

Kendrick Lamar and Spotify Launch New In-App Experience

My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects, a new, interactive in-app experience that allows users to choose their top 5 favorite Kendrick Lamar projects and share them on social media, was introduced by Spotify. Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, shot to the top of the charts...
thesource.com

Ace Hood to Cross the Country on ‘Protect Your Energy Tour’

The next nationwide tour by Ace Hood, “Protect Your Energy Tour,” will begin in October. The 30-date journey, which features special guest Slim Diesel, gets underway in Gainesville, Florida, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston before coming to an end on November 12 in Atlanta. The tour follows Ace Hood’s stellar performance at Rolling Loud.
thesource.com

Ari Lennox Announces New Single for Aug. 12, Reveals Album is Complete

Ari Lennox is coming. The Dreamville star announced her sophomore album is complete, and the first taste of the collection of music will come this Friday. “My album is done! Are you guys ready??” Lennox wrote on Twitter. In a separate tweet, Lennox announced her new single “Hoodie” would...
thesource.com

VH1’s ‘My True Crime Story’ Hosted by Remy Ma Set to Return This Month

My True Crime Story, the documentary series hosted by rapper and actress Remy Ma, will return to VH1 on Monday, August 29, at 10 PM ET/PT. The eight-part television series follows regular people who become involved in extreme, illegal actions like drug trafficking, steroid manufacture, forgery, and jewelry theft. Each...
thesource.com

Cormega Drops “Essential” Produced By Havoc From ‘The Realness II” LP

Iconic emcee, poet, and entrepreneur, Comega, recently inked a partnership with NYC-based label Viper Records to release The Realness II, the highly anticipated sequel to his classic studio album, The Realness, (originally released on July 23, 2001). Executive Produced by Cormega, The Realness II is slated for release at the end of Summer, and features verses from his longtime friends Nas and Havoc, with more to be announced.
thesource.com

Nipsey Hussle Will Receive A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The marathon continues, Nipsey Hussle is being posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late, great rapper will receive the honor on August 15th, which would have been his 37th birthday. The Los Angeles native was shot and killed in March 2019 in front of...
thesource.com

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” Takes Hot 100 Top Spot

This Beyoncé run may be her best yet. With Renaissance already sitting on top of the Billboard 200, Beyoncé now has taken control of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Break My Soul.” Pulling off a trifecta, Beyoncé also holds the top spot on the Artist 100 chart.
