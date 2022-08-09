As part of a collaboration with benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg, there is now a singing Xbox controller based on the newly released single Bad Decisions. Its design is quite swish, if you ask me. It's a bright red with white accents and the words "bad decisions" stamped across the front of the controller, boasting a slight blur effect on the lettering. I can tell you that it is 139 days until Christmas, and this would be an ideal gift for a housemate who's suddenly thought to check the time once they've started to hear birdsong during an especially strenuous gaming session.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO