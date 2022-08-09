ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Star, TX

Sherry Sue Lindsey, 70, of Brownwood

Sherry Sue Lindsey, age 70, of Brownwood formerly of Schulenburg passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Songbird Lodge. Graveside Services for Sherry will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin

Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Ward and Mildred DeHay on August 30, 1943, just months before her father was KIA in WWII. She was raised in Brownwood and attended school in Early, Texas where she graduated High School in 1961. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree at Howard Payne University and her master’s degree at Tarleton State University. While in undergraduate college she met the love of her life, Billy Edward Gamblin. Peggy and Billy were married on August 29, 1964, in Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Jesse Jauregui, Jr., 52, of Santa Anna

Jesse Jauregui, Jr., age 52, of Santa Anna, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
SANTA ANNA, TX
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, 79, of Brownwood

Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehab. Private Family Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood to host Lemonade Day August 13

Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Alice Faye James, 79, of Brownwood

Alice Faye James, age 79, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Jake Villa, 32, of Early

Jake Villa, age 32, of Early, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral services for Jake will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 13, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service starting at 12:00 P.M.
EARLY, TX
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
ABILENE, TX
Downtown Abilene business to be renovated back to its glory days through TIRZ grant, how your business can get help

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene businesses could be getting a major financial boost for façade improvements from the City of Abilene, matching grants up to $15,000. However, it’s up to City Council to extend the life of those funds and programming. It’s been a focal point for the City of Abilene to renovate, revitalize […]
ABILENE, TX
Brownwood Library Receives Grant from State Library and Archives Commission

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) recently awarded funding to the Brownwood Public Library under its Community Advancement Packages (CAP) grant program. The Brownwood Library qualified for two CAP Grants. The Trauma-Informed Collection Package gave the Brownwood Library resources to create a more welcoming environment for those who have experienced trauma. Computer users will notice that the hard-backed, wooden computer chairs have been replaced with comfortable, ergonomic chairs. The library also added some beautiful and comfortable seating to soften the environment. The majority of library furniture is as old as the 60-year-old building. The library hopes to continue to update the old furniture.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX

