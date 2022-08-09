Read full article on original website
David Randolf Egger, 69, of Brownwood
Funeral service for David Randolf Egger, 69 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Sherry Sue Lindsey, 70, of Brownwood
Sherry Sue Lindsey, age 70, of Brownwood formerly of Schulenburg passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Songbird Lodge. Graveside Services for Sherry will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood.
Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin
Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Ward and Mildred DeHay on August 30, 1943, just months before her father was KIA in WWII. She was raised in Brownwood and attended school in Early, Texas where she graduated High School in 1961. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree at Howard Payne University and her master’s degree at Tarleton State University. While in undergraduate college she met the love of her life, Billy Edward Gamblin. Peggy and Billy were married on August 29, 1964, in Brownwood.
Jesse Jauregui, Jr., 52, of Santa Anna
Jesse Jauregui, Jr., age 52, of Santa Anna, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Hope from the Heart announces “Go Gold” fundraiser for Lions vs Glen Rose Football game on Sept. 16
The “Go Gold” T-shirt fundraiser supporting kids affected by childhood cancer is scheduled for the Brownwood Lions home game vs. Glen Rose on September 16. They are asking people to purchase shirts and wear them to the game in support of the cause. There will be a special presentation for the kids and their families during the game.
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, 79, of Brownwood
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehab. Private Family Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Brownwood to host Lemonade Day August 13
Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
Alice Faye James, 79, of Brownwood
Alice Faye James, age 79, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock...
Jake Villa, 32, of Early
Jake Villa, age 32, of Early, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral services for Jake will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 13, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service starting at 12:00 P.M.
Hidden Gems: 2 sisters-in-law restore old Comanche train depot one brick at a time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s rare that a train drives by the century-old train depot anymore. Even though the tracks are not often used now, if you look at the depot; you can see that the walls are still holding up strong, the original door still slides with ease, and pieces of history are displayed […]
Video: Sportsmanship Strikes At An Early Age During This Little League Championship Game
One of the things I enjoy most about living in Abilene is the people. From the seniors in our community down to our youth, there's an Abilene spirit that can be felt here. Speaking of spirit, Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of...
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Car vs. motorcycle leads to Abilene’s 18th fatal wreck in 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of Abilene’s deadliest years on the road continues. Wednesday night’s car versus motorcycle accident was the 18th fatal crash of the year on an Abilene roadway just three away from tying the highest fatality count of 21. UPDATE The Abilene Police Department has notified next of kin and announced the […]
WANTED: Eric Kehl wanted for Aggravated Assault and more out of Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Police Department sent out an alert Wednesday, searching for a local criminal. Robert “Eric” Kehl is wanted out of Comanche County on numerous warrants for Felony Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault and a warrant out of Pardon and Parole. If you see Kehl or know where he could be […]
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
Downtown Abilene business to be renovated back to its glory days through TIRZ grant, how your business can get help
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene businesses could be getting a major financial boost for façade improvements from the City of Abilene, matching grants up to $15,000. However, it’s up to City Council to extend the life of those funds and programming. It’s been a focal point for the City of Abilene to renovate, revitalize […]
Brownwood Library Receives Grant from State Library and Archives Commission
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) recently awarded funding to the Brownwood Public Library under its Community Advancement Packages (CAP) grant program. The Brownwood Library qualified for two CAP Grants. The Trauma-Informed Collection Package gave the Brownwood Library resources to create a more welcoming environment for those who have experienced trauma. Computer users will notice that the hard-backed, wooden computer chairs have been replaced with comfortable, ergonomic chairs. The library also added some beautiful and comfortable seating to soften the environment. The majority of library furniture is as old as the 60-year-old building. The library hopes to continue to update the old furniture.
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
