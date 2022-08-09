ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Marie Koch

Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning. She was born on March 3, 1936, in Perry Township. She was the daughter of Edward and Irene (Goldinger) Fair. Marie married Drew Koch on June 24, 1955, and he survives. She worked...
RIMERSBURG, PA
Judith M. Scott

JUDITH M. “Judy” SCOTT, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. and Clarview Nursing and Rehab. Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening (08-10-2022) at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications. She was born in Chicago, IL. on January 28, 1959, to Ethel Horneman Scott who survives. Judy had...
PARKER, PA
Helen Josephine Beach

Helen Josephine Beach, 103, of Franklin passed away on August 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family. She was born November 27, 1918, in Greenwood, PA, the daughter of Hiram Edison and Edna Viola (Painter) Irwin. Jo was married to Chester B. Beach on...
FRANKLIN, PA
John T. Mealy

John T. Mealy, 65, of Leeper, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
LEEPER, PA
Charlotte M. Mealy

Charlotte M. Mealy, 86, of Leeper, formerly of Vowinckel, died early Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her daughters home following a period of declining health. Born in Foxburg on November 20, 1935, she was daughter of the late Charles and Etta Findlay Botts. On September 17, 1965 in Sheffield, she...
LEEPER, PA
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
CLARION, PA
Louella Jean Exley Moore

Louella Jean Exley Moore, 91, of Knox, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center. Born May 29, 1931, in Beaver Township, Jean was the daughter of the late Albert and Freeda Exley. On November 14, 1954, Jean married Doctor Frank B. Moore who...
KNOX, PA
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
FRANKLIN, PA
Franklin Native Looking to Catch Break as Actor

FORT MYERS, FL. (EYT) – A Franklin-native is trying to break into the film industry after moving over 1,200 miles across the country to pursue a career in acting. Kris D. Roberts, formerly of Franklin, recently spoke with exploreVenango.com to share his journey to Fort Myers, Florida, to pursue a career in acting.
FORT MYERS, FL
Venango County Commissioner Elected CCAP President

LANCASTER, Pa. – The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) elected their 2023 officers and presented seven county government awards during its 136th Annual Conference and Trade Show in downtown Lancaster on August 7-10. (Photo: Venango County Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic speaking at the 2022 CCAP Annual Conference in Lancaster. Abramovic was elected by the membership to serve as the 2023 CCAP President. Photo credit: CCAP)
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Local Jobs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. • Assist in unloading trucks and checking in product. • Sort items according to organization standards. • Light Fork Lift Driving. Requirements:. • High school diploma or equivalent. • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening. •...
GROVE CITY, PA
Seal Coating Operations Planned in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. – The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing seal coat operations on various roadways in southeastern Venango County. Crews from PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance facility will be placing the surface treatment on Route 322 between the Clarion-Venango county line in Rockland...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
PennWest Clarion Lends Space to BHS Clarion Hospital for EMT Class

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion area has a need for emergency medical technicians and PennWest Clarion is lending some of its space so EMT students can be trained in a state-of-the-art facility. (Article by Amy Wozniak) PennWest Clarion and Butler Health System Clarion Hospital have entered into an agreement...
CLARION, PA
Featured Local Job: Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor

Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA. At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES. Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for...
MARIENVILLE, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind. Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Saturday...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
State Police Release Details of Kidnapping in Erie County

ERIE CO., Pa. – State police have released information regarding an incident of kidnapping that recently occurred in Amity Township, Erie County. Corry-based State Police say this incident happened as a 14-year-old female victim was reported missing from her residence in Amity Township, Erie County, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Police Still Actively Searching for Missing Woman

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are still actively searching for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on PA-285 in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty blonde hair....
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

