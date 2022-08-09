CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.

CLARION, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO