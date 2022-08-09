Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Theft Auto 6 DLC roadmap potentially leaked
ROCKSTAR announced in February that it was working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series though few official announcements have been made beyond that. Still, fans have been eager to get their hands on a new GTA game, as the last new release GTA 5 first came out in 2013.
'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak
Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
Activision apologises for allegedly stolen ‘Warzone’ dog skin
Following images of a new dog skin in Call of Duty: Warzone being removed by Activision Blizzard due to accusations of plagiarism, the publisher has issued an apology to the original artist. Artist Sail Lin took to Twitter on July 29 to allege their original work from 2019 had been...
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Breaking Bad' Could Have Had A GTA-Style Video Game
Once upon a time, a Breaking Bad video game inspired by the chaos of Grand Theft Auto was in the works with creator Vince Gilligan and producer Jenn Carroll. I know you fell to your knees at Walmart reading that sentence. Now, this isn't to discount the Breaking Bad strategy game, released for Android and iOS platforms, but concepts like this Unreal Engine 5 one clearly show that there's an appetite for a more grandiose game set in Albuquerque.
'GTA V' Is Now As Old As 'GTA San Andreas' Was When It Was Released
The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI continues but we are finally starting to learn more about the game. Rockstar’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said the game will “set creative benchmarks for the series” and it was previously rumoured that Rockstar’s “cleaned up” internal culture will be reflected in GTA VI’s themes. It certainly feels like we’ve been waiting for GTA VI for an absolute age, but I still didn’t realise just how old Grand Theft Auto V is now.
'Red Dead Redemption' John Marston Voice Actor Wants A Remake Of The Game
The Last of Us Part I is proving it’s never too early for a remake. Despite the fact that Naughty Dog’s original game is only nine years old, it’s getting a new-gen overhaul which begs the question, which other titles are due to undergo the remake treatment? Well, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff wants Red Dead Redemption to be next in line.
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'GTA V' Accounts For Nearly Half Of All GTA Sales Ever
Grand Theft Auto V accounts for almost half of the total sales success of Grand Theft Auto as a whole series, with 170 million copies sold as per Take-Two Interactive's latest financial data. You know what? I was on the Wikipedia entry for the "List of best-selling video game franchises"...
Great Gift Ideas For The Sony PlayStation Fan In Your Life
Whatever the occasion, the right gaming gift can go a long way to showing a friend or family member that you understand and respect their passion for these virtual worlds and the creators that power them. Birthdays, anniversaries, leaving presents - you can tick those boxes with any of the below recommendations for the Sony PlayStation fan in your life. Or just buy something for yourself. We would.
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
Final Sales Number For The PS4 Is Truly Staggering
If you were to ask someone what the best console of all time is, the answer you get will probably massively depend on their own bias. If you asked me, I’d probably say the Wii U, albeit mostly because it’s a funny answer to give (that said, I do have a very big soft spot for it, and I’m still wracked with guilt from unplugging it to make room for my PS5).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
Microsoft Announces "Singing Controller" In Collaboration With Snoop Dogg And BTS
As part of a collaboration with benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg, there is now a singing Xbox controller based on the newly released single Bad Decisions. Its design is quite swish, if you ask me. It's a bright red with white accents and the words "bad decisions" stamped across the front of the controller, boasting a slight blur effect on the lettering. I can tell you that it is 139 days until Christmas, and this would be an ideal gift for a housemate who's suddenly thought to check the time once they've started to hear birdsong during an especially strenuous gaming session.
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
A Live-Action Pac-Man Film Is In Development From Sonic Producers
A live-action Pac-Man film is in development because the world is burning and what we truly need is to lift our spirits with a plucky tale from one of the most iconic characters in gaming. Obviously this isn't the direction that Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios will opt for,...
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022
Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
'The Last Of Us Part 2' Hailed A "Storytelling Masterpiece" By Fan Who Previously Hated It
Despite its super positive critical reception, when The Last Of Us Part II released back in 2020, a number of fans of the first game were left unsatisfied with the sequel’s story direction. As well as a certain controversial plot point, which was arguably driven home way too hard (sorry) and many players weren’t really too keen on the focus on Abby.
