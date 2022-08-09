ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home

Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
VERMONT STATE
Page Six

Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest

Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
VERMONT STATE
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
Ezra Miller
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Rolling Stones#Warner Bros#Vermont State Police#Rolling Stone
RadarOnline

‘You Lost Your Mom’: Blueface’s Mom Cuts Ties As LAPD Moves To Interview Rapper Over Street Fight With His Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Blueface’s mother has publicly cut ties with the rapper claiming she wants nothing to do with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. On Monday, Karlissa Saffold unleashed on social media trashing her son and Chrisean. “Where is every single person you started with?” she asked during Instagram Live. Karlissa said Blueface has changed his whole life since Chrisean came into the picture. Earlier this year, Chrisean reportedly fought his boyfriend’s mom and sister. After the incident, she said, “All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report

Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Caught on video: Vendor's teeth broken in attack from several teens on Dockweiler Beach

Three arrests have been made in a brutal attack on a Dockweiler Beach vendor that broke some of the man's teeth, but several people — some who may be teenagers — remain at large Tuesday.The attack took place Sunday night on Dockweiler Beach. As many as seven people, who appeared to be in their late teens and early 20s, robbed the man, who had been working at a beach rental shop. Video from a bystander shows the young people punching the vendor, and trying to hit him with some kind of stick. One of the suspects was also believed to have a gun.Three of the suspects were arrested, but were immediately released because they are under 18 years old, according to the LAPD.Information about the other suspects was not available.
PUBLIC SAFETY
