Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest
Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont, taking 'several bottles of alcohol' from an unoccupied residence, police say
The felony burglary charge comes after the "Fantastic Beasts" actor was accused earlier this year of grooming a teen.
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
Ezra Miller being investigated over accusation actor is hiding woman and her children
Vermont's Department for Children and Families is investigating Ezra Miller, demanding the removal of three children from the 'Flash' actor's farm.
Ezra Miller in New Probe As Police Hunt Mother, Kids Who Stayed With Star
Police in Vermont had planned to remove the children—aged 1, 4 and 5 years old—from the "Justice League" star's property and the care of their mother.
EW.com
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing booze from a Vermont home
Embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller just can't seem to run away from trouble. In the latest chapter in the actor's ongoing legal battles, Miller's now been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt. The Vermont State Police were alerted to a burglary complaint at a Stamford residence on the...
Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report
Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
wegotthiscovered.com
Ezra Miller reportedly shot additional scenes for ‘The Flash’ amidst legal troubles
Despite the budget cuts at Warner Bros. that have seen DC Films scrap some of its upcoming projects, The Flash is still on the way and a new report suggests that titular star Ezra Miller has been hard at work despite their legal controversies. A new report from The Hollywood...
