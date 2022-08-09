To some people, a dog is just another animal. But for many people, dogs are part of the family; they’re the unofficial “other” siblings, the four-legged playmates, the emotional support Mom calls in for backup when she needs help cheering up a child. So, just as you’d be aware if one of your kids started acting differently, you’re going to notice if your dog seems to have a shift in behavior. And while it’s easy to overreact with worry when anyone in your household (including your fur baby) seems to be acting out of character, your dog’s sudden moodiness may very well be, well, just part of life. According to a study performed by Michigan State University, dogs — not unlike children — will experience “profound personality changes” as they grow.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO