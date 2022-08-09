Read full article on original website
How Much Should You Spend on a Child’s Birthday Gift When Your Kid Is Invited To Their Party?
When your young child gets invited to a classmate's birthday party, he or she will likely be overwhelmed with excitement. Meanwhile, you can't help but wonder, "Wow much should I spend on a gift?" See...
Bulletproof Backpacks Are Becoming The New "Must-Have" Back-To-School Item
Back-to-school shopping is looking a bit different for some parents this year. While pencils and markers are still must-haves — bulletproof backpacks have also been added into the back-to-school shopping mix. In the United States, there have been 22 school shootings this year alone — and after the tragedy...
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
My Kid Won’t Stop Calling Me On His Smartwatch
This has been the summer of the smartwatch at my house. My nine-year-old got one for Christmas, and my seven-year-old immediately started begging for his own. I hesitated — then school let out, and I realized these devices, with their simple call and text capabilities, were a good way to let them exert a little independence (bike rides, walking through the woods to a program at the park by themselves) while soothing my anxiety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Kid Asked For A Mr. Burns Haircut And His Mom Enthusiastically Said Yes
Hair grows back, right? One of the hardest aspects of parenting is whether or not you should allow your kids to make decisions that break social norms — even if they’re not really hurting anyone. One mom recently decided to let her kid be fully himself, though it involved buzzing her son’s head into a bald halo and transforming him into the loathed Mr. Burns from The Simpsons.
Strict mother won't let kids eat without asking permission first
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was very strict with the food in her house. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother wouldn't permit them to eat without asking permission first.
Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
I miss the simple things – having a drink or an ice-cream. You can’t do that on £41 a week | Paul
Getting out of the house and being in a different place costs money. So our accommodation often feels like a prison, says asylum seeker Paul
Teen forced to wear clothes made from burlap sacks after mother burns his only outfit in the oven
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Raising four children in the Azores was difficult for my grandparents. They had no money and could provide little in the way of food, clothing, and shelter.
So, My Kid Pooped On A Sidewalk And Then Refused To Move
My neighbor posted on our neighborhood Facebook group that if everyone could please make sure to remove their dog’s poop from her yard, she’d appreciate it. What she didn’t know is she had a much bigger mess headed her way. While on a walk with my four sons under age 7, one stopped suddenly, and before I knew it, he was standing above a literal mountain of poop on her sidewalk, right near the area the sneaky dogs had been going.
Slate
Help! My Friend Is Demanding I Buy Her a New Washer and Dryer Because I Put My Child’s Diaper in It.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.) R. Eric Thomas: Hi everyone! This is my last week subbing in...
You be the judge: should my wife chill out about the kids’ water fights?
I know Linda is stressed, but she should get into the summer spirit with me and the kids. I love my wife, Linda, but when summer comes and things get hot, I think she gets a little stressed with our kids. We’re in the middle of a heatwave and while my two young daughters, Ethel and Mabel, and I love it and want to spend time outside in our garden, Linda complains.
Study Shows Anti-Vaxx Influencers Target Three Types Of Moms
When the pandemic hit, it didn’t feel like long before misinformation about the virus — and then misinformation about the vaccines — ran wild on the Internet. And a shocking number of mothers took the bait. Two researchers, Michael Walsh, PhD, and Stephanie Baker, PhD, wanted to...
The Verge
How to keep your kids busy while you work from home
Working from home can be a balancing act between your business and personal life — especially if you’ve got kids. If your children are toddlers, then you must depend on partners, family, or childcare providers to keep them away from your Zoom sessions. If they are school age, you may have some time for yourself and your job during school hours — until the school day is done.
To my child’s teacher: Thank you doesn’t seem enough
Thank you doesn’t seem enough, doesn’t quite cut it. For all that you have done for my little boy as his class teacher, we have nothing but immense gratitude. The first year of school is always so important, isn’t it? Sending your child out into the world, trusting the school and its teachers to provide a safe and enriching environment.
Yes, My 9 Year Old Still Sleeps With Me. Deal.
I’m going to say something that’s going to upset some people: I let my 9-year-old son — and my 6-year-old son, for that matter — sleep in bed with us. We didn’t intentionally start co-sleeping, and what we do isn’t really co-sleeping, anyway, but that’s what it’s come to. To be clear, both of my children have their own, very comfortable beds in their own rooms. But somewhere along the way they just found their way into our bed. And they’ve stayed there.
Hilary Duff Is Every Working Mom Who Has Dealt With Hand Foot Mouth Disease
No matter how you slice it, it’s hard to go to work and leave your sick children at home. They want you to care for them, and you want to be at their side — but, most times, duty and a paycheck call. Actress Hilary Duff feels for all the working parents who are struggling to prioritize their jobs over their kids.
Is Your Dog Suddenly As Moody As Your Teen? Yep, Dogs’ Personalities Change Throughout Life, Too
To some people, a dog is just another animal. But for many people, dogs are part of the family; they’re the unofficial “other” siblings, the four-legged playmates, the emotional support Mom calls in for backup when she needs help cheering up a child. So, just as you’d be aware if one of your kids started acting differently, you’re going to notice if your dog seems to have a shift in behavior. And while it’s easy to overreact with worry when anyone in your household (including your fur baby) seems to be acting out of character, your dog’s sudden moodiness may very well be, well, just part of life. According to a study performed by Michigan State University, dogs — not unlike children — will experience “profound personality changes” as they grow.
PETS・
From The Confessional: I Did What I Had To Do
Sometimes — in parenting and in life — you just need to play whatever cards you have. Kid won’t go back to sleep? 2am snacks on the couch it is. Desperately need to be alone? Time for a “personal day” no one knows about. Can’t stand your MIL? She won’t notice you’ve been “breastfeeding” in the other room for more than an hour, right? You may not be bragging about these moments to everyone you know, but an anonymous confessional is a different story...
How to raise an organized kid, according to an expert
Having an organized kid is not a result of luck, but one that requires opportunities and practice. As a parental wellness and early childhood development expert, and a parent of two myself, I know how much time and energy is consumed by cleaning up after our kids. I hear often from parents that they wish they could spend less time dealing with mess, and more time enjoying their children.
