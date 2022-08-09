Read full article on original website
New PS5 Game Trailer Is So Bad People Are Already Memeing It
Forspoken, an action role-playing game from the developer of Final Fantasy XV, recently released a new trailer showing off the central character's awesome abilities. Shame that its narration is so incredibly cringe and accordingly has been memed into next week. Frey is a young woman from New York, down on...
Microsoft Announces "Singing Controller" In Collaboration With Snoop Dogg And BTS
As part of a collaboration with benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg, there is now a singing Xbox controller based on the newly released single Bad Decisions. Its design is quite swish, if you ask me. It's a bright red with white accents and the words "bad decisions" stamped across the front of the controller, boasting a slight blur effect on the lettering. I can tell you that it is 139 days until Christmas, and this would be an ideal gift for a housemate who's suddenly thought to check the time once they've started to hear birdsong during an especially strenuous gaming session.
Fan-Made 'KOTOR' Series Trailer Looks Outstanding
Star Wars fans are never really starved for content these days - the multitude of Disney+ series that already exist are enough to keep anyone well-fed, and they’re not set to stop any time soon. Next month will see the release of Andor, and it’s also rumoured that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis could be getting his own live-action show in the future.
'Prey' Was Directly Influenced By 'God Of War', Director Confirms
Prey, the latest entry to the Predator series of films, took inspiration from Sony's God Of War for the tactics that protagonist Naru and the Predator use to hunt each other. Spoilers for Prey follow. Twisting the established conventions of the Predator films by turning back time, Prey sees a...
Overlooked 'The Last Of Us' Detail Makes 'Part 2' Moment Even More Amazing
The release of The Last of Us Part I is now less than a month away and fans are still split on Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake. The debate over the game’s updated graphics rages on yet amidst that chaos, one fan has spotted a brand new detail linking The Last of Us to one of The Last of Us Part II’s very best scenes.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
'Red Dead Redemption' John Marston Voice Actor Wants A Remake Of The Game
The Last of Us Part I is proving it’s never too early for a remake. Despite the fact that Naughty Dog’s original game is only nine years old, it’s getting a new-gen overhaul which begs the question, which other titles are due to undergo the remake treatment? Well, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff wants Red Dead Redemption to be next in line.
Alone In The Dark Reimagining Officially Announced With Trailer And Gameplay
Alone In The Dark is a franchise a lot of modern gamers might not be familiar with. The first game (titled simply Alone In The Dark) reared its head as a survival horror game way back in 1992 on PC. It’s often cited as the godfather of modern horror, influencing such recognisable behemoths as Resident Evil and Silent Hill with its eerie and claustrophobic atmosphere.
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
Star Wars Fan Creates Super-Cut Of Order 66, As It Happened
It’s no secret that Star Wars fans are endlessly creative. In case you missed it, one fan recently edited Obi-Wan Kenobi down into a feature film and it’s well worth a watch. Another fan created what is perhaps the best X-Wing dogfight we’ve ever seen. Lucasfilm should really hire these folks but in the meantime, we can heap praise on their work - and this latest Order 66 project is equally as epic.
'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
A Brand New 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Game Has Just Been Announced
Nickelodeon has created some iconic animated shows in its time. There’s Spongebob Squarepants, Rugrats, Fairly OddParents … you name it. If you grew up in the 00s like me though, chances are you were probably pretty into Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang is having somewhat of a resurgence as of late. There’s Netflix’s upcoming live-action series and three animated films in production over at Paramount, but there’s also a brand new game on the way.
Marvel Actor Confirms ‘The Punisher’ Will Return, Quickly Walks It Back
There’s never a dull moment in the world of Marvel rumours. As I’m sure you all know by now, Marvel’s axed Netflix universe is once again showing signs of life. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is now set to star in She-Hulk, Echo, and his own 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. A new rumour suggests that an old teammate could be joining him in returning from the Netflix graveyard.
'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' Movie Gets An Official Release Date
Video game adaptations didn’t have the best reputation, but then Sonic The Hedgehog 2 came along. Given the whole redesign debacle a few years ago, no one expected a Sonic film series to be a revolutionary success but it’s been exactly that. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 went on to become the most successful video game film adaptation of all time so naturally, fans are waiting for a sequel.
'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak
Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Discovery Hints At Exploration Of Iconic Dangerous Area
As we get closer to the release of Hogwarts Legacy, fans are clearly very hungry to find out more of what the game has to offer. One Reddit user, u/BNS_Victory, has been carefully examining one piece of concept art depicting Hogwarts itself, and as PCGamesN reports, they’ve spotted something potentially very interesting hiding in plain sight. The discovery in question is what appears to be a cave down by the Black Lake, underneath the castle, and its existence hints at something very exciting.
Terrifying Upcoming Survival Game Mixes 'The Forest' With 'State Of Decay’
Just in case your life was lacking in spooks, one upcoming (and pretty terrifying-looking) survival game might have just what you were looking for. It definitely will if what you were looking for consisted of zombies and aggressive bears. Mist Survival is “a single-player, survival stealth sandbox game” from indie...
Somebody Had A Waluigi-Themed Bachelorette Party, And It Looks Amazing
A Waluigi-themed bachelorette party went viral on TikTok over the weekend and it's the most unhinged thing I've seen today. So it's a pretty pedestrian Wednesday for a games journalist. To those over the age of 20 years old, there's a social trend on the silly dancing app where guests...
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project
Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
