Couple writes and photographs about restoring wetlands
The University of Illinois Press in July published Clare Howard and David Zalaznik ‘s – In the Spirit of Wetlands: Reviving Habitat in the Illinois River Watershed, an ode in black and white to restoration work in the state. The former Peoria Journal-Star journalists, who are married, are...
Depression, anxiety lower for Illinois kids than rest of the nation
Depression and anxiety among Illinois children declined between 2016 and 2020, while nationally the number climbed to more than 25 percent. That’s according to data released Monday in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count data book for 2022. In 2020, almost 9% of children were struggling with...
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Don Lessem shares behind-the-scenes look at 'Shark Tank' and talks about his dinosaurs on display at State Fair | Community Voices
Don Lessem is the President and CEO of Dino Don Inc. He was featured on the ABC TV show “Shark Tank.” He spoke to Community Voices about his robotic dinosaurs which are on display at the Illinois State Fair.
