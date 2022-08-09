Read full article on original website
Helen Josephine Beach
Helen Josephine Beach, 103, of Franklin passed away on August 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family. She was born November 27, 1918, in Greenwood, PA, the daughter of Hiram Edison and Edna Viola (Painter) Irwin. Jo was married to Chester B. Beach on...
Marie Koch
Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning. She was born on March 3, 1936, in Perry Township. She was the daughter of Edward and Irene (Goldinger) Fair. Marie married Drew Koch on June 24, 1955, and he survives. She worked...
Titusville Herald
Dr. Wayne A. Martin, 66
We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Wayne A. Martin, of Centerville. He passed away unexpectedly at age 66 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Wayne was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in San Diego, California to Ruth L. (Parker) Martin and the late Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1974 and moved on to Washington and Jefferson College. He left W&J in 1977 to go to Temple University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Dentistry in 1980.
Donna Lou Radaker
DONNA LOU RADAKER, 82, of Parker (Callensburg), PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, due to complications from leukemia. Born in Rose Township, Jefferson Co., PA on August 22, 1939, she was daughter of the late Arthur L. and Annabelle Ray Johns. She lived most...
Judith M. Scott
JUDITH M. “Judy” SCOTT, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. and Clarview Nursing and Rehab. Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening (08-10-2022) at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications. She was born in Chicago, IL. on January 28, 1959, to Ethel Horneman Scott who survives. Judy had...
John T. Mealy
John T. Mealy, 65, of Leeper, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
WFMJ.com
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
Cathy M. Mabus
Cathy M. Mabus, 67, of 352 Petroleum Center Rd., Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:15 A.M. Wed. Aug., 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health. She was born in Oil City , PA on Jan. 10, 1955 to the late William...
Fundraiser Organized for Family of Former Franklin Native & Her Husband Killed in Car Crash
ANGOLA, Indiana (EYT) – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized for the family of a former Franklin native and her husband who were killed in an August 5th car crash. The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, on State Route 120, a mile east of Orland, Indiana.
Thomas William Guyton
Thomas William Guyton passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Medical Center on July 29, 2022, at the age of 89. Tom was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on November 27, 193,2 to Robert William Guyton and Mary Martha (Greer) Guyton. He graduated from Oil City High School in Oil City, Pennsylvania...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For July 2022
The sunshine of summer has area residents on the move! The summer season offers great weather for the big move and to get settled into your new estate. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for July 2022. ELLPORT BOROUGH:. Duncan Avenue; DeSanzo Properties,...
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.
Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood
Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
Search continues nearly 1 month later for missing Candice Caffas
The search continues for a missing Crawford County woman with special needs that was last seen on July 16. Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still actively searching for Candice Caffas. Witnesses said that Caffas was last seen walking along Route 285 in Geneva heading towards Conneaut Lake. State Police are asking the public to […]
Titusville Herald
Titusville Police and game wardens handle incident with their ‘bear’ hands
The Titusville Police Department had a first on Monday. The department, with the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, helped a bear slide down a children's slide. The bear, that had been walking through town near the YMCA, finally climbed up a tree. After being tranquilized, the bear, which had fallen onto a play set, slid down the slide before being carried into a game warden’s transport apparatus.
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum
A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
Titusville Herald
‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral
Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
