Jason From ‘Below Deck’ Says He’ll Never Work With Storm Smith Again

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

In a surprising reveal, deckhand Jason Gaskell from Below Deck Mediterranean said the one crew member he wouldn’t work with again is newly minted bosun Storm Smith.

Gaskell appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen which is when he was asked other than bosun Raygan Tyler, which of his crew mates would he never want to work with again. Gaskell quickly answered, “Storm, 100%. Never on a boat with him. Ever.”

The response came as a surprise, especially after chef Dave White came for him after the first night of drinking when he thought he was flirting with chief stew Natasha Webb.

Does Jason from ‘Below Deck’ reveal why he won’t work with Storm again?

Of course, it’s still early in the season and Smith was made provisional bosun only hours after Tyler was fired. Gaskell expressed hope that there would be more order to the deck when Smith was appointed bosun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXpPZ_0hA7yoUQ00
Jason Gaskell and Storm Smith |Laurent Basset/Bravo

But clearly, those hopes go down the tubes. However, he couldn’t reveal exactly why he wouldn’t work with Smith again because the drama is still to come. During his appearance on the show, Gaskell added that he didn’t think he should be bosun. But clearly, he doesn’t love Smith’s style either.

In the trailer, Gaskell is seen telling Smith he wanted to leave and didn’t want to be on the boat any longer. “I’m not driving with you guys as a team,” Gaskell tells Smith. Smith says it sounds like he doesn’t want to be there.

“That’s literally what I’m saying,” Gaskell replies.

Jason sends some shade Storm’s way on the ‘After Show’

Gaskell was asked to name one way Tyler was a better bosun than Smith. “You can’t be wrong if you don’t really do anything,” he said as host Andy Cohen busted out laughing. Gaskell was the most vocal deckhand about Tyler’s work and leadership skills.

Later, Gaskell had a shady comment for Smith when the virtual audience member asked for his response to Smith’s comment that he had no urgency to prepare activities for the guests. “I would say that’s his opinion,” he replied during the WWHL After Show . “But he might not have an urgency to tie a knot on a floating raft before he goes floating to Africa.”

Do ‘big personalities’ create tension between Storm and Jason on ‘Below Deck’?

While Gaskell wouldn’t spill why Smith was his least favorite, Captain Sandy Yawn teased “big personalities” this season, which could be a hint as to why they clash. While she said having big personalities was “awesome,” but Yawn said they could bring drama.

“For me, you want big personalities, though they have to learn to make room for each other. No one person should dominate. Let’s see how well that turns out,” Yawn told Decider .

Yawn also addressed the drama between Gaskell and Tyler. “I can’t always see what is going on between those two or I would say something,” she said. “However, I don’t know what I don’t know. I can’t address what I don’t know, or don’t see. From my vantage point on board, I see them doing their job. I don’t see any bickering. When you’ve got two people down, that’s when the captain steps in to help, and so I couldn’t pay close attention to their interactions.”

So what goes down between Jason Gaskell and Storm Smith on Below Deck Med ? Stay tuned …

