We are in the midst of redraft season and with that comes a plethora of mock drafts to practice strategies, ideas and ways to see how ADP will adjust over the next few weeks before the NFL season. This mock draft breakdown explores how to approach the middle picks in a PPR draft (12 teams). This draft will have two running backs, two wide receivers and one flex. In addition, we will not draft a defense or a kicker; the bench is six players deep. This setup will allow us to take you through 13 rounds of players to help you navigate the middle picks. For this draft, we decided to run from the seventh position. So let’s break down how the team played out. And you can complete free mock drafts using the FantasyPros draft simulator.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO