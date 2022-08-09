Read full article on original website
Police Search For Men Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2K In Items From Selden Home Depot
Police are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $1,980 in merchandise from a Long Island store. The men stole items from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say.
Trio Fires Shots At Man, Woman In Uniondale, Police Say
Police are searching for three suspects who fired shots at a man and a woman on Long Island. The incident happened at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Uniondale, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said a 24-year-old man was sitting in a parked 2009 BMW, and...
Alert Issued For Missing Uniondale 15-Year-Old
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old. Genesis Martinez, of Uniondale, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6, and was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 8, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Martinez was last seen leaving her Uniondale home. She...
ALERT CENTER: Shots fired at 2 people in Uniondale, police say
No injuries were reported.
Levittown Man Apprehended After Threatening Officers During Standoff, Police Say
A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself in an apartment and threatening police officers following a fight with another person. The incident took place in Levittown around 3:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Kent Garden Apartments on Division Avenue. According to Nassau County PD detectives, officers...
NYPD cars crash in Brooklyn, 4 officers sent to hospital: police
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD vehicles collided Thursday night in Sheepshead Bay, sending four officers to the hospital, authorities said. The officers were responding to a reported crime in progress around 9:40 p.m. when their cars crashed into each other near Avenue Z and East 24th Street, officials said. First responders rushed four […]
2 food delivery men robbed at gunpoint in front of Bronx building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three suspects wanted for robbing two food delivery men at gunpoint in front of a Bronx residential building, authorities said.
Police: Shots fired on Northgate Drive in Uniondale
One witness tells News 12 the bullets struck a house and a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that information.
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
Copiague man pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 roommates in Lindenhurst
James Domanico is being held on bail and a judge Thursday issued an order of protection for the victims.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 3 men wanted for stealing over $1,900 in merchandise from Selden store
Police are searching for three men who stole from a Selden store in July. According to police, the three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25, and stole multiple items. The items included light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise...
News 12
Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead
State police say a missing hiker from White Plains has been found dead. Police say 23-year-old Omar Benitez was hiking with friends in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands on Tuesday when he became separated from them. The search ended due to darkness and safety reasons and...
ALERT CENTER: Man reported missing from Island Park
According to detectives, Samuel Harrison, 47, was last seen where he was visiting a friend around 10 a.m.
Police identify body found floating in Lawrence's Broad Channel
Police found a body floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence on Tuesday evening.
ALERT CENTER: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cold Spring Harbor
According to police David Kashetta, 40, of Lloyd Harbor, was driving a truck northbound on Shore Road, near Main Street, when he struck a female pedestrian around 6:15 p.m.
News 12
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source. The incident happened at the Woodcrest Fairfield Adult Residential Community on Greenbrook Road in Fairfield. It is a 55-and-over community. Police have not...
longisland.com
Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
Dog missing after fatal Port Jefferson Station fire found safe
A dog who went missing during a deadly house fire in Port Jefferson Station has been found.
Man's mangled body found in Brooklyn garbage chute
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was found around 4 a.m. in the chute of an apartment building on Gates Avenue, near Marcus Garvey Boulevard, in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
