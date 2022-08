Severe storms caused several power outages across southern Arizona, Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tucson Electric Power is reporting nearly 300 customers are without power.

You can check the status of these outages on TEP's website.

TRICO WEBSITE

Trico is reporting more than 40 customers are without power in the area; with 40 located near Oro Valley.

You can check the status of Trico power on the company website.