ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Chase Higgins of Opelika Police honored for establishing East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team

Opelika Police Officer Chase Higgins has received a state award for his work in establishing the East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team. At the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) annual conference recently, Higgins was named NAMI-Alabama 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year Award for starting the local team and responding to people with mental health disorders.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika girls flag football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Flag football is back for a second year in the AHSAA — and all roads lead to Jordan-Hare Stadium. The state championship game is set for Nov. 30 in Auburn. To get there, teams will have to take a different path as the sport continues to grow in Alabama: The AHSAA is dividing teams into areas this year for the first time.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelika, AL
Opelika, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Opelika-Auburn News

Letters to the editor: Praising Bruce Pearl, switching jobs, renaming forts and being a friendly driver

Auburn University head basketball coach Bruce Pearl deserves kudos for taking his team on the NCAA's inaugural 10-day "Birthright for College Basketball" tour of Israel. Coach Pearl and his players as part of their trip to Israel visited Yad Vashem and the Children's Museum dedicated to the 1.5 million Jewish children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Central-Phenix City girls flag football: Schedule and outlook for 2022 season

Flag football is back for a second year in the AHSAA — and all roads lead to Jordan-Hare Stadium. The state championship game is set for Nov. 30 in Auburn. To get there, teams will have to take a different path as the sport continues to grow in Alabama: The AHSAA is dividing teams into areas this year for the first time.
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Min
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka standout JC Hart commits to Auburn

JC Hart changed the profile picture on his Twitter account soon after his announcement Friday evening. It shows a younger Hart, as a kid, with his back turned to the camera, standing atop the bleachers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, looking down on an Auburn football game. The image symbolized an emotional,...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Auburn is trying to attract and retain more minority engineering students

For the past 25 years, the Center for Inclusive Engineering Excellence program has worked to recruit and retain underrepresented minorities in Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. Its director, Cordelia Brown, said the program’s hallmark is the community it provides its students, giving them a place “where they feel like they belong.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn invites fans to open practice the Saturday before the season opener

Auburn football is inviting fans to an open practice and preseason fan fest at Jordan-Hare Stadium the Saturday before the season opener. Admission is free. The open practice is set to start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The green space on the east side of the stadium will also host a fan fest starting at noon, featuring the marching band, pep squads, Aubie and eagles from the raptor center. There’ll also be a bounce house, tailgate games, face painting and more for young fans.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy