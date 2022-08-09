Read full article on original website
Chase Higgins of Opelika Police honored for establishing East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team
Opelika Police Officer Chase Higgins has received a state award for his work in establishing the East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team. At the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) annual conference recently, Higgins was named NAMI-Alabama 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year Award for starting the local team and responding to people with mental health disorders.
How fascinated is Sam Hendrix by Auburn's street names? He wrote a book about them
When Sam Hendrix decided to retire from Auburn University seven years ago, he was given one piece of advice by multiple people: “Find something good to do,” they told him. “They said, you know, if not, you will sit at home and watch TV all day, the Travel Channel or something like that,” Hendrix said.
It's Phillip Pollard challenging Bob Parsons for the Ward 6 seat on Auburn City Council
Incumbent Bob Parsons and challenger Phillip Pollard are vying for the Ward 6 seat on Auburn City Council. The municipal election is on Aug. 23. Parsons is a fire inspector who became a U.S. citizen after growing up in Australia. Pollard is a stay-at-home dad with more than a decade...
Opelika girls flag football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
Flag football is back for a second year in the AHSAA — and all roads lead to Jordan-Hare Stadium. The state championship game is set for Nov. 30 in Auburn. To get there, teams will have to take a different path as the sport continues to grow in Alabama: The AHSAA is dividing teams into areas this year for the first time.
Letters to the editor: Praising Bruce Pearl, switching jobs, renaming forts and being a friendly driver
Auburn University head basketball coach Bruce Pearl deserves kudos for taking his team on the NCAA's inaugural 10-day "Birthright for College Basketball" tour of Israel. Coach Pearl and his players as part of their trip to Israel visited Yad Vashem and the Children's Museum dedicated to the 1.5 million Jewish children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika. (2) updates to this series since Updated 42 min ago.
Central-Phenix City girls flag football: Schedule and outlook for 2022 season
Flag football is back for a second year in the AHSAA — and all roads lead to Jordan-Hare Stadium. The state championship game is set for Nov. 30 in Auburn. To get there, teams will have to take a different path as the sport continues to grow in Alabama: The AHSAA is dividing teams into areas this year for the first time.
When the golf world needed an 'improved creeping bentgrass cultivar,' it looked to Auburn University
Following the acquisition of rights by an Oregon-based company to a grass developed in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture, the bentgrass variety known as AU Victory has taken root at exclusive golf courses across the nation. AU Victory was developed by Edzard van Santen, a professor in the Department...
Increased security: This year Auburn City Schools will have at least one Auburn school resource officer at every campus
The Auburn Police Department has announced it’s now assigned at least one school resource officer to every Auburn City Schools campus. Partnering with ACS, Auburn Board of Education and the City of Auburn, the APD decided it was in the best interest of everyone involved to increase security for the 2022-2023 school year.
Fairfax Elementary put on lockdown after Valley police received call about a man with a shotgun on campus
Fairfax Elementary in Valley was put on lockdown Thursday morning after the Valley Police Department received a call of a suspicious male on the campus. Police received a call at 9:14 a.m. from an individual who advised police that the “male was possibly carrying a shotgun,” according to the police release.
Super 8 Seniors: The Ballhawk is back, and Elijah Whitfield is carving his own name in Lanett legend
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the release of the annual high school football preview section, set to run in the Friday, Aug. 12 edition. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City. The Ballhawk is back, out on the practice field...
Loachapoka standout JC Hart commits to Auburn
JC Hart changed the profile picture on his Twitter account soon after his announcement Friday evening. It shows a younger Hart, as a kid, with his back turned to the camera, standing atop the bleachers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, looking down on an Auburn football game. The image symbolized an emotional,...
Here's how Auburn is trying to attract and retain more minority engineering students
For the past 25 years, the Center for Inclusive Engineering Excellence program has worked to recruit and retain underrepresented minorities in Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. Its director, Cordelia Brown, said the program’s hallmark is the community it provides its students, giving them a place “where they feel like they belong.”
Auburn invites fans to open practice the Saturday before the season opener
Auburn football is inviting fans to an open practice and preseason fan fest at Jordan-Hare Stadium the Saturday before the season opener. Admission is free. The open practice is set to start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The green space on the east side of the stadium will also host a fan fest starting at noon, featuring the marching band, pep squads, Aubie and eagles from the raptor center. There’ll also be a bounce house, tailgate games, face painting and more for young fans.
