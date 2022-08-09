ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

ClayCoNews LLC makes Exciting Announcement for Clay County, Kentucky

Katie and Ronnie in Redbird community of Clay County relaxing on front porch of cabin that was home to Kentucky pioneer Dillion Asher (Credit: Autumn Baidouri) ClayCoNews has received such overwhelming support from our neighbors and local readers asking for a news source dedicated solely to Clay County, Kentucky. Today we are pleased to announce that ClayCoNews LLC, based in Manchester, KY has launched a new category in ClayCoNews.
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods

A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
Celebrate A Decade Of Free Family Fun At Pioneer Days

Festival Runs August 19-21 At Old Fort Harrod State Park. It’s been a decade since the Pioneer Days festival rebooted at Old Fort Harrod State Park and to mark the occasion organizers have added some new events, some new music, but still continue the tradition of families being able to enjoy a weekend of fun for very little money for the amount of memories made.
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
Red River Radio Local Newscast 8:04 AM 08.10.22 with Chuck Smith

— Arkansas lawmakers are in special session this week to focus on state income tax rate reduction and school safety grant funding. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he's thinking about a presidential run for 2024. — A new national report shows Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas are close to the...
