Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews LLC makes Exciting Announcement for Clay County, Kentucky
Katie and Ronnie in Redbird community of Clay County relaxing on front porch of cabin that was home to Kentucky pioneer Dillion Asher (Credit: Autumn Baidouri) ClayCoNews has received such overwhelming support from our neighbors and local readers asking for a news source dedicated solely to Clay County, Kentucky. Today we are pleased to announce that ClayCoNews LLC, based in Manchester, KY has launched a new category in ClayCoNews.
Jennifer Garner spotted in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actress Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky earlier this week to help out flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. On Aug. 8, the "13 Going on 30" star was found lending a hand to impacted communities in the region. She was visiting as an ambassador for Save the Children.
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022
Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
iheart.com
Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods
A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
harrodsburgherald.com
Celebrate A Decade Of Free Family Fun At Pioneer Days
Festival Runs August 19-21 At Old Fort Harrod State Park. It’s been a decade since the Pioneer Days festival rebooted at Old Fort Harrod State Park and to mark the occasion organizers have added some new events, some new music, but still continue the tradition of families being able to enjoy a weekend of fun for very little money for the amount of memories made.
WHAS 11
Loved ones remember Kentucky four-year-old Serenity McKinney
The remains of Serenity McKinney are back with her family. Aug. 9, marked her birthday. Family and friends celebrate her life and prepare to lay her to rest.
WKYT 27
People caught on surveillance breaking into vintage clothing store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thieves were caught on camera breaking into a Lexington clothing business and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items. It happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday in Lexington. Three thieves used a huge rock to bust in Cold Collection Vintage on Waller Avenue. Trey Lewis is...
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 beagles from Va. facility where 4K were rescued
WATCH | Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue. The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts. WATCH | Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY. Updated: 8 hours ago. Two weeks...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
TikTok-er, Toy Collector Drives 300 Miles to Kentucky and Hits the Jackpot [VIDEO]
There's a verse in I Corinthians about putting away childish things once you become an adult. But let's face it...toys are nostalgic, and we still pause a minute if we see something that catches our eyes, even if we have no intention of making a purchase. TOY COLLECTOR ALERT, DEAD...
WKYT 27
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
redriverradio.org
Red River Radio Local Newscast 8:04 AM 08.10.22 with Chuck Smith
— Arkansas lawmakers are in special session this week to focus on state income tax rate reduction and school safety grant funding. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he's thinking about a presidential run for 2024. — A new national report shows Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas are close to the...
