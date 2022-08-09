ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Miller High School's automotive program puts students on a road to success

By Monica Chavarria
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxeit_0hA7vPps00

Did you know that Roy Miller High School has an automotive garage?

Corpus Christi Independent School District offers career technical education to students in each of its six high schools, and at Miller, students learn how to repair and refinish automobiles, and service various types of vehicles.

Mike Grosz has been in the automotive business for over 40 years and teaches the class. He said the equipment students use is state-of-the-art.

The program got two new lifts last year, and it also has a new alignment machine, a new tire machine, and a balance machine.

“This is the same equipment that they’ll have in the state-of-the-art shop," Grosz said. "Kids get to see what it’s like in the real world. We have the actual equipment that they’re gonna be doing hands-on."

Grosz said last year, students worked on a lot of the staff's vehicles.

“A lot of 'check engine' lights," he said. "We got some nice diagnostic equipment we use. Alignments, brakes — we worked on cars, trucks, you know, whatever we can get in here is what we work on.”

Students are even able to work on their vehicles, something D’Anthony Lopez was able to take advantage of.

“The tire machine, learning how to do that helped a lot," Lopez said. "Putting new tires on my own car so that I could safely drive it home. Learning how to use the machines that’s another big thing. Cause in the future as someone who wants to be a mechanic, it’s helpful to learn these things at a young age."

Grosz said the class consists of book work, but the class is more hands-on.

“It’s book work and then you come out and actually do what you looked at in the book. You’re gonna actually come out to the shop and perform those tasks,” said Grosz.

Students can work to receive national certified from the ASE — the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence — which is the gold standard in the automotive-repair industry.

“There are eight tests in total," Grosz said. "So, if you pass all tests, you become a master ASE technician . It’s probably very feasible to do that if you’re in a four-year program."

Grosz said since the certifications are nationally recognized, they never expire. A technician does have to renew their certifications about every five years, but Grosz said having one is a big feather in a student’s cap.

“Whether it be welding, automotive, auto body — there’s such a demand for the skills," Grosz said. "The industry is having a hard time finding technicians or welders, and it’s just a great program. If you have some training and your ASE certification, you could probably go to any shop in the country and get a job."

Lopez said, at first, it was a lot to take in because he started fresh out of middle school. He said he started off learning about small engines and jumped into Auto Tech I.

Eventually, he started working on bigger vehicles, and that’s when he said he was able to have some fun and get his hands dirty.

“I don’t want to just be the mechanic," Lopez said. "I want to be the guy running everything. I very much recommend it. Even if you are not looking to get into the automotive business, it’s very helpful to know how to do this stuff yourself. Then you have the sense of self-accomplishment afterward."

If you’d like more information on the Automotive Program at Roy Miller High School click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysoutex.com

S-TISD starts work on new high school

Skidmore-Tynan High School has broken ground on its new bond project. At the end of this project, Skidmore-Tynan ISD will have a brand new high school for its students and faculty. According to Steve Batchelor, the director of operations for Skidmore-Tynan ISD, the current construction that can be seen at...
SKIDMORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Corpus Christi, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Education
KIII 3News

TSTA Survey: 70% of teachers Ready to quit, CCISD superintendent gives account for teacher vacancies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new school year begins, hiring and keeping qualified teachers continues to be a problem here in Texas. Now, a new survey suggests that many of our current teachers are considering leaving the profession altogether. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and found 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. It's a problem that state leaders have already been trying to address.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Traffic changes at new Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School is opening up an additional parking lot for parents waiting to pick up students, the school announced Wednesday. For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will now be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry. The school added that...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Vehicles#Miller High School
tamuk.edu

Texas A&M-Kingsville receives $1.3M in the final awarding of HEERF grants

Texas A&M University-Kingsville has been awarded over $1.3 million as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s continued recovery efforts to help university students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is made possible through Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF), part of the Supplemental Support under the American Rescue Plan (SSARP). Texas A&M-Kingsville was the only public four-year university in the state of Texas to be awarded in the final round of HEERF funding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
KIII 3News

Two Flour Bluff HS students earn pilot's licenses, college credit over summer break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some students spent their summer at the beach, two Flour Bluff High School students spent their summer training with the U.S. Navy. Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley completed intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation programs at Delaware State University and Elizabeth City State University, respectively. Each received their FAA Private Pilot’s License and college credits during the program.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Beeville Main Street brings kids market

Beeville Main Street hosted its Christmas in July event on July 23. The event included a variety of local vendors, participating small businesses and its first Saturday kids market. The kids market was formed and organized by local business owner Natasha Weaver from This or That Designs. Weaver had attended...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy