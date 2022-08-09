ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Menu: Gables Bagels opens, Raising Cane's to follow soon

By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
Ed Schwartzman has been feeling nostalgic the past week or so and it has everything to do with bagels — and lox. As a kid growing up in New York, Schwartzman knew it was a good day when his father brought home bagels and lox.

"As I'm making them every day it makes the day special," Schwartzman said Monday afternoon while working the counter at the newly opened Gables Bagels at 421 E. Third St. in Colstone Square.

Before its soft opening last week, Gables Bagels had been inside BuffaLouie's, the other restaurant Schwartzman owns. Now he and his chef and partner Ritchie Bowling are perfecting the recipes and adding more to the breakfast and lunch menu in the standalone shop.

Another item Schwartzman had to have: his whitefish spread, another New York City favorite he's bringing to Bloomington. Bowling has tweaked the recipe that includes whitefish, dill, red onion, sour cream and mayo. Other spreads include plain cream cheese, flavored cream cheese, salmon, hummus and, for lunchtime bagel sandwiches, tuna salad, chicken salad and egg salad.

Gables has a dozen different bagels: plain, cinnamon-raisin, blueberry, asiago, ancient grain, rainbow, sesame, poppy, everything, salt, gluten-free plain and gluten-free everything. The bagels are imported from the New York City metro area and baked in Bloomington. That means the bagels don't get toasted but come out of the oven warm.

Where to find food trucksWondering where Bloomington food trucks are? Here's how to find them.

Schwartzman's first job was at Slim's Bagels in New York City, where he learned to love and make pastrami sandwiches, something else that's available at Gables Bagels. He's perfecting the pastrami that's created with The Butcher's Block beef and smoked by Boneyard Barbecue. For breakfast, there are bagel sandwiches with eggs and cheese and a choice of sausage, ham or bacon. Other menu items that are being slowly added include muffins, croissants, black & white cookies, rugelach, fruit cup, yogurt parfait, coffee, hot tea, orange juice, kombucha, iced tea and iced coffee.

Leftover bagels won't go to waste since they will become bagel crisps for customers to purchase or dip into samples of the various spreads. Schwartzman hopes to add New York pickles and potato latkes (pancakes) served with sour cream or applesauce soon.

Gables Bagels will be open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. People can order online for pickup or delivery or sit down at one of the tables in the shop.

Raising Cane's to open in late August

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, known for its chicken fingers and special sauce, will open a restaurant at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave., the former Which Wich shop.

The new restaurant will seat 100 customers comfortably, according to restaurant leader Brian Higgins. It will offer dine-in, take-out, mobile and walkup options. Outdoor patio seating will be open in an area between the restaurant and the nearby Chipotle. Besides chicken fingers and chicken sandwiches, patrons can order Texas toast, fries, cole slaw and drinks.

Even though the restaurant hasn't opened, Higgins said hours will be 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Besides Bloomington, other new locations set to open soon include restaurants in Phoenix, Philadelphia, Hawaii and California.

Hive now has BLTs

It's summer, so BLTs are on the Hive menu until the summer tomato season ends. The Hive BLT has thick slices of tomatoes, bacon from pigs raised in Indiana, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce and mayonnaise all stacked on toasted sourdough bread. Each sandwich is served with a side of chips or housemade turmeric slaw.

Hive is at 2608 E. 10th St. in the Tenth & the Bypass shopping center. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For more, go to www.hivebloomington.com.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com, 812-331-4359 or @ckugler on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

