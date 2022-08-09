Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
8-year-old Asa Baker has spent the hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside of the Alliance city limits. After a complaint, Baker's lemonade stand was shut down.
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
cleveland19.com
Ohio doctors urge parents to get kids vaccinated before school starts
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As kids get ready to go back to school, Ohio’s top doctors have a very important message for parents. “Make sure all of the vaccines are up to date,” said Dr. Michael Forbes, of Akron Children’s Hospital. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
whbc.com
Stark Remains in Drought Watch
LINCOLN, Nebraska (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five northeast Ohio counties remain in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA map. That includes Stark County. Southern Portage County is also in there. We’re at the lowest level of watch, termed “abnormally dry”. The CAK weather station...
whbc.com
Oberlin College Judgement with Locally-Tied Bakery Owners on Hold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Oberlin bakery store with local ties caught in the middle of a false racial bias case are still waiting to be paid by Oberlin College, and that’s only going to take longer. After the Gibson Bakery won a lawsuit in...
Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines
The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then
In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs bus drivers, bus assistants and van drivers as academic year begins
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools district, like school systems across the nation, has struggled over the years with bus-driver shortages, but the current situation has been fueled by the pandemic and increasing regulations. “It’s bad,” said William Andexler, the Akron Public Schools district’s transportation coordinator....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtuz.com
New Phila PD Hires One, Promotes Two
Mary Alice Reporting – The New Philadelphia Police Department is welcoming in an additional officer to their force while two current members moved in rank. After 31 years with the department, Joe Skinner retired this past Friday and with his departure, a new person was needed. Chief Michael Goodwin...
cleveland19.com
Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city. Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned...
Vincint, CoCo Montrese to headline Akron Pride Festival downtown on Aug. 27
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Pride Festival, which features LGBTQ+ outreach, entertainment, food and vendors, is scheduled for Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Lock 3, Lock 4 and Cascade Plaza in downtown Akron. Admission is free for the festival, which steps off with the sixth...
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Inaugural Punk Rock Flea Market Akron set for Aug. 13 at Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio – The Punk Rock Flea Market Akron will debut this Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon-6 p.m. at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. Admission is free for the market, which features more than 60 alternative artists, vendors, crafters and small independent businesses from Akron and surrounding communities. The...
whbc.com
Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s in airplane heaven
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton found himself in ‘airplane heaven’ this morning as he previewed the Props and Piston Festival happening at the Akron-Fulton Airport. To learn more about this event that showcases airplanes, cars and motorcycles click here.
whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
Comments / 0