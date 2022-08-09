ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Canton, OH
Education
City
Canton, OH
County
Stark County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Education
Canton, OH
Society
Stark County, OH
Society
whbc.com

Stark Remains in Drought Watch

LINCOLN, Nebraska (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five northeast Ohio counties remain in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA map. That includes Stark County. Southern Portage County is also in there. We’re at the lowest level of watch, termed “abnormally dry”. The CAK weather station...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Upworthy

A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then

In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
wtuz.com

New Phila PD Hires One, Promotes Two

Mary Alice Reporting – The New Philadelphia Police Department is welcoming in an additional officer to their force while two current members moved in rank. After 31 years with the department, Joe Skinner retired this past Friday and with his departure, a new person was needed. Chief Michael Goodwin...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s in airplane heaven

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton found himself in ‘airplane heaven’ this morning as he previewed the Props and Piston Festival happening at the Akron-Fulton Airport. To learn more about this event that showcases airplanes, cars and motorcycles click here.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH

