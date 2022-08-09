Read full article on original website
More showers and storms for Wednesday!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking more showers and storms as we hit the apex of the workweek. Highs today will struggle again with temperatures expected to reach the upper-80s. They will depend heavily on cloud cover, rain, location, and timing. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s.
NPSO: Shreveport man wanted in Texas and Louisiana arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) has arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to alleged jewelry store heists. The Shreveport man, Lester Ray Moody, 39, was arrested in Natchitoches Parish by NPSO. Accordingly, Moody was wanted in connection to a robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall in Longview, Texas.
Entergy offering $150 credit to customers
BATON ROUGE – Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state, with the application process expected to launch Aug. 17. This will include the company’s service territory in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana.
LSU Health Shreveport hosts COVID news conference
2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame. Three years ago, one team from Louisiana made history at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The team has now been honored with a new exhibit at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills but there’s a catch
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People may soon be able to get a little bit of help in paying those out-of-control Entergy bills. The company is offering bill assistance to low-income customers. Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis...
Lawyers plan to file lawsuit after toddler’s deadly overdose; will focus on DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of lawyers said plans are being made to file a lawsuit with a focus on the Department of Children and Family Services following a 2-year-old’s deadly overdose. The lawyers said DCFS failed 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson and his mother Whitney Ard. They point...
