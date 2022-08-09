ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

More showers and storms for Wednesday!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking more showers and storms as we hit the apex of the workweek. Highs today will struggle again with temperatures expected to reach the upper-80s. They will depend heavily on cloud cover, rain, location, and timing. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s.
NPSO: Shreveport man wanted in Texas and Louisiana arrested

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) has arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to alleged jewelry store heists. The Shreveport man, Lester Ray Moody, 39, was arrested in Natchitoches Parish by NPSO. Accordingly, Moody was wanted in connection to a robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall in Longview, Texas.
Entergy offering $150 credit to customers

BATON ROUGE – Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state, with the application process expected to launch Aug. 17. This will include the company’s service territory in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana.
LSU Health Shreveport hosts COVID news conference

2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame. Three years ago, one team from Louisiana made history at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The team has now been honored with a new exhibit at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
