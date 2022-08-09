Samsung's Unpacked event today was chock full of new product announcements, and fans of the companies foldables have a lot to check out. The company showed off the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, its new flagship folding smartphone that starts at a whopping $1,799, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the successor to last year's Z Flip 3. Samsung's wearable lineup has a couple new members as well — the Galaxy Watch 5 is the company's newest smartwatch, and it's complemented by the rugged, outdoor-ready Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. And to round things out, Samsung introduces a new pair of wireless earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Here's how you can pre-order the Samsun Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as everything else announced at Unpacked 2022.

