Elon Musk cited this tool in his bot dispute with Twitter. Its creator has thoughts
Kaicheng Yang, a researcher at Indiana University's Observatory on Social Media, received quite the surprise last week. Botometer, a tool he helped build to examine automated activity on Twitter, had been mentioned in court documents in the legal battle between Twitter and Elon Musk over their $44 billion acquisition deal.
Engadget
Google's Search AI now looks for general consensus to highlight more trustworthy results
You know that highlighted piece of text at the very top of a Google search results page when you look up a piece of information? That's called a "featured snippet," and it's meant to provide you with a quick answer to your query. Now, Google is making sure that the information it highlights is reliable and accurate by using its latest AI model, the Multitask Unified Model, so that Search can now look for consensus when deciding on a snippet to feature.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Digging into Samsung's foldables and wearables with Mr Mobile
This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford and special guest Michael Fisher (aka The Mr Mobile) to talk about all the things Samsung launched at its Unpacked event this week. Is it a bad thing that the new updates were mostly incremental? Does Samsung need more competition to spur it to do better? How do we feel about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro after spending almost a full day with them in the real world? Then, we look (dubiously) at the resurrected iOS battery percentage indicator, as well as Kim Kardashian's flesh-colored variants of the Beats Fit Pro.
Engadget
US Justice Department is reportedly poised to sue Google over its digital ad dominance
Google may soon be facing its second antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice. According to Bloomberg, the DOJ is gearing up to sue the tech giant as soon as September after a year of looking into whether it's been using its dominant position to illegally control the digital ad market. The Justice Department's lawyers have reportedly been conducting another round of interviews to glean additional information that could help make their case stronger. These new interviews are expected to build on previous ones conducted much earlier on in the investigation.
Engadget
Google is testing a way to start streaming games from search results
One thing that will help bolster adoption of cloud gaming is by making it as easy as possible to fire up a game. To that end, is testing a way to start playing something with a single click from results, even if it's not on the company's own platform. The...
Engadget
The merged Google Meet app lets you host group Spotify and YouTube sessions
Google's merger of Meet and Duo may be confusing, but it should deliver some useful upgrades in the bargain. The company has added a live sharing beta feature that lets users of the revamped Meet share Spotify and YouTube streams during chats. You can play games like Uno Mobile and Kahoot, too. The functionality will sound familiar if you've tried SharePlay, but you can't use Spotify or YouTube with Apple's media feature.
Engadget
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and everything else announced at Unpacked 2022
Samsung's Unpacked event today was chock full of new product announcements, and fans of the companies foldables have a lot to check out. The company showed off the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, its new flagship folding smartphone that starts at a whopping $1,799, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the successor to last year's Z Flip 3. Samsung's wearable lineup has a couple new members as well — the Galaxy Watch 5 is the company's newest smartwatch, and it's complemented by the rugged, outdoor-ready Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. And to round things out, Samsung introduces a new pair of wireless earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Here's how you can pre-order the Samsun Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as everything else announced at Unpacked 2022.
NFL・
Engadget
Apple reportedly wants podcast deals that can lead to TV shows
Apple is no stranger to basing TV shows on podcasts, but it now appears eager to snap up that content as quickly as possible. Bloomberg sources claim Apple has signed a deal with Suave producer Futuro Studios that will fund podcasts in return for the first chance to turn any series into a TV+ movie or show. The tech company has also been negotiating comparable deals and spent as much as $10 million so far, according to the tipsters.
Engadget
Watch Samsung Unpacked 2022 with us at 8:30AM ET
It's just about time for Samsung's big summer event, Unpacked 2022, where we're expecting the company to show off a bunch of devices. In particular, we'll likely see new foldables and smartwatches. The company has strongly hinted that the next Galaxy Z Fold is on the way. We'll probably see...
Windows 11 used with modern CPUs could lead to encrypted data corruption
CPUs with VAES instructions may not get along with Windows' encryption features. Microsoft has warned that some users may be affected by an issue related to its encryption features in combination with CPUs with Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (VAES) instructions. The issue can lead to ‘data damage’. The issue affects Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022.
BBC
Elon Musk sells $6.9bn of Tesla shares as Twitter lawsuit looms
Tesla boss Elon Musk has sold another 7.92 million shares in the electric car maker, worth around $6.88bn (£5.7bn). The sales took place after the firm's annual shareholder meeting last week, regulatory filings show. Mr Musk says he needs the money in case he is forced to buy Twitter...
Engadget
Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices
Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. , you can use the and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of , the app that inspired Apple’s in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.
Engadget
Meta starts testing default end-to-end encryption on Messenger
Meta has long been working on end-to-end encryption for its messaging products, but so far, only WhatsApp has switched on the privacy feature by default. In its latest update about its efforts, Meta said it will start testing default end-to-end encrypted chats for select users on Messenger. Those chosen to be part of the test will find that some of their most frequent chats have been automatically end-to-end encrypted. That means there's no reason to start "Secret Conversations" with those friends anymore.
Engadget
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series offers evolution, not revolution
We’ve known since early July that Samsung was preparing a gentle upgrade to its Galaxy Watch series this time around. After all, the Watch 4s were the first to get the new-and-improved WearOS after Google and Samsung decided to collaborate on its development. Consequently, the words of the day are evolution and refinement on the Watch 5, rather than anything too gee-whizz, with better sensors used to drive better data, and therefore give you a clearer picture of your overall health.
Engadget
FTC kicks off efforts to regulate data security and surveillance tech
The Federal Trade Commission is officially starting its efforts to broadly regulate data security. The agency has published an early notice of proposed rulemaking that asks the public to comment on commercial surveillance and data gathering practices, such as camera monitoring or protections for sensitive info. Officials not only want to understand the harms and benefits of technologies, but gauge interest in rules that could require stricter safeguards (such as tougher encryption) and bans on deceptive security claims.
Engadget
Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Show 8 is 35 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're in the market for an Echo Show 8 but missed...
Engadget
DoorDash is now delivering purchases from Facebook Marketplace
You might not have to pick up your local Facebook Marketplace purchases in the near future. Meta has confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that DoorDash is now handling Facebook Marketplace deliveries as part of an "early" partnership. Couriers will deliver orders that are small enough to fit in a car trunk and come from sellers up to 15 miles away, The Journal's sources said, and should complete their dropoffs within 48 hours.
TechCrunch
Say hello to the kick-ass final agenda for the TechCrunch+ stage at Disrupt 2022
And no portion of the event has me more excited than what we have in store for you on the TechCrunch+ stage, one of the two main stages that will be going all day, every day at Disrupt. After months of honing topics and ideas, researching panelists to invite, and wrangling more schedules than you want to know about, we are now locked in for Disrupt 2022. We’re so proud of what we have prepared for you.
Engadget
The Morning After: First impressions of Samsung's newest foldable phones
While leaks meant there weren’t many surprises, Samsung officially revealed the latest evolution of its foldable phones and smartwatches. With the company’s fourth-generation foldables, each increasingly offers something a little different. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 continues the spirit of the Galaxy Note series, with a new taskbar to better manage multi-window apps, Samsung’s best mobile cameras and a whole lot of screen. Oh, and it works with a stylus.
Engadget
NVIDIA Shield TV Pro and Shield TV drop back to all-time-low prices
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If...
