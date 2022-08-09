Read full article on original website
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Dachshund Caught 'Making Biscuits' While Watching Baking Show in Viral Clip
Some dogs may knead while sucking on an object, as a relaxation technique, says Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club.
Fury as Mom-in-Law Books Son 2-Week 'Paternity Vacation' After Wife's Birth
The mom-to-be shared that the vacation was an all-expenses paid for trip to Italy, just a week after she is expected to welcome their baby.
Aunt Praised After Refusing to Give 'Entitled' Nephew His Birthday Present
The aunt said her brother favors her nephew over his second child, which has left her "furious."
28 Times Filmmakers Failed To Notice Major Mistakes, So Viewers Caught Them Instead
Uhhh, that's not the Rachel Green I know...
Mom Slammed for Not Wanting Daughter To Cut Sister Out of Her Wedding, Life
While the womens' mother says she doesn't want to "choose between" her daughters, many commenters pointed out she already had chosen between them.
Wife Backed for 'Ruining Friend's Wedding' by Not Telling Husband He Smells
One user commented, "How old is your husband, 5? If he doesn't shower, it's on him."
Gena Tew Addresses Whether She's Slept With Celebrities Amid AIDS Battle
The 27-year-old Instagram model, who publicly revealed in March that she is living with AIDS, recently shared a video of herself with a number of celebrities.
Harry Could Return to Britain in a 'New Role' or 'Without Meghan'—Bodyguard
Princess Diana's former protection officer has voiced a belief that Harry will return to the U.K. in some capacity moving forward but perhaps not with Meghan.
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Hold Hands On Date Night In Santa Monica: Photos
Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were spotted holding hands on a dinner date! The couple stepped out for a meal at famed celebrity hot spot (and known to be one of Rihanna’s favorite spots) Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, Aug. 11. They twinned in neutrals as they exited the Italian establishment, both rocking wire frame sunglasses. Lauren looked stunning, as she sported beige Gianvito Rossi heels and a floral skin-tight dress.
Woman Revealing to Husband His Mom Is Pregnant Backed Online: 'Felt Sick'
"She told me she wasn't ready and then told me she had no plans of telling him, maybe until the baby was born," wrote the Redditor, explaining the story.
Woman Replies to Backlash Over Adding Butter to Boyfriend's Food: 'Chill'
"I respect him way too much to actually do anything that would hurt him," clarified the woman in a follow-up video.
How Britney Spears' Lawyers Are Dealing With Those Kevin Federline Videos
Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart said that Federline "created various legal issues for himself" by posting videos of the singer and her sons arguing.
The Six Things That Stunned James Norton and 'Rogue Agent's' Creators
James Norton, Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn and Michael Bronner told Newsweek about the things that shocked them about the crimes of Robert Freegard.
Mother-in-Law Dragged for Reaction to Grandchild's Fiancé: 'Means Nothing'
Several users on Mumsnet accused the "toxic" and "rude" grandmother of "bullying" her grandchild.
British TV Host Calls Prince Harry 'Grubby' and 'Poles Apart' From William
During a discussion about the royal's upcoming memoir, TalkTV host Dr David Bull criticized Prince Harry, saying his recent activities don't "look good."
Parents Fury Over Dead Uncle Not Splitting Inheritance Dragged: 'Toxic'
The estate, according to the poster, was worth about $665,145, after taxes.
Chihuahua Tapping Paw to Encourage Bestie Down the Stairs Melts Hearts
Dogs have been shown to "provide help to a fellow dog in a situation where they would not do so for a human," according to a 2018 study.
