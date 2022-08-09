Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Gena Tew Addresses Whether She's Slept With Celebrities Amid AIDS Battle
The 27-year-old Instagram model, who publicly revealed in March that she is living with AIDS, recently shared a video of herself with a number of celebrities.
Internet Slams 'Controlling' Boyfriend Threatening Breakup Over Vacation
"He flips out and says if I go I'm coming back single. It's ridiculous to even think of going at my age," said the Mumsnet user.
British TV Host Calls Prince Harry 'Grubby' and 'Poles Apart' From William
During a discussion about the royal's upcoming memoir, TalkTV host Dr David Bull criticized Prince Harry, saying his recent activities don't "look good."
Woman Revealing to Husband His Mom Is Pregnant Backed Online: 'Felt Sick'
"She told me she wasn't ready and then told me she had no plans of telling him, maybe until the baby was born," wrote the Redditor, explaining the story.
When Do Kids Get A Polio Vaccine? What to Know Amid New Detection
Polio has been detected in wastewater samples taken in New York and London, and health officials are urging people to receive vaccinations.
Woman Replies to Backlash Over Adding Butter to Boyfriend's Food: 'Chill'
"I respect him way too much to actually do anything that would hurt him," clarified the woman in a follow-up video.
Parents Fury Over Dead Uncle Not Splitting Inheritance Dragged: 'Toxic'
The estate, according to the poster, was worth about $665,145, after taxes.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
Woman Breaking Into Refrigerator to 'Sample' Partner's Food Shocks Internet
Even a lock could not keep her from taking one bite of everything.
Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde Have 'Long' Road Ahead in Custody Fight—Lawyer
A judge dismissed Jason Sudeikis' custody claim this week, but legal experts believe this is "just the beginning" of the former couple's legal battle.
Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage After Having Bounty in Place for Years
A reporter saw a man rush up to a stage and attack the author before he was expected to deliver a lecture in New York on Friday morning.
Inside the True Story of 'Rogue Agent'—'Stranger Than Fiction'
"Rogue Agent" star James Norton, Directors Adam Patterson, and Declan Lawn, and writer Michael Bronner told Newsweek about the true story behind the movie.
Woman Praised for Full-Page Advert Calling Out 'Filthy Cheater' Partner
"Not all heroines wear capes. Jenny is my new favorite person," said one commenter.
'At 75, I Discovered I Have a Long Lost Family'
I never wanted to inquire too much about my dad while my mom was alive.
