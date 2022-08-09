Read full article on original website
Audrey Pug
3d ago
She was tested, and she failed. She is not for the working people. If she was, she would have went after the big bosses making all the money, not the hard-working union workers that made all the money for the big bosses
Colton Stiell
3d ago
Michels is so fake. No wonder why he always loses in the end. Those who support him are mostly those MAGA followers and that very much doesn’t make him qualified.
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
drydenwire.com
Tuesday's Wisconsin Primary Election Saw Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
MADISON, Wis. – Few problems were reported in Tuesday’s Partisan Primary Election, in which nearly 26% of Wisconsin’s voting-age population turned out to vote, according to unofficial results, the highest level for a Partisan Primary in 40 years. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has not yet certified the...
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election matchup set, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on one another Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mud-slinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just hours after Republican...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Legislature Joins Lawsuit To Block Guidance From Elections Commission
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu calls it a “defiant and flagrant abuse of the law.”. The Legislature is joining a lawsuit aimed at blocking a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that lets clerks “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The commission voted to let those clerks enter missing information...
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
seehafernews.com
Republican Assembly Speaker, Democratic Governor Seem To Agree On Gableman
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls special counsel Michael Gableman an “embarrassment.”. Democratic Governor Tony Evers says Vos should fire him. Two of the most powerful politicians in Wisconsin state government seem to agree. Gableman was hired to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. For well over a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
captimes.com
State Debate: How Trumpy has Wisconsin become?, asks Ruth Conniff
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff asks "how Trumpy are we Wisconsin?" Donald Trump-backed candidates shake up the state's GOP establishment in Tuesday's election, she observes, asking what's next?. It's a difficult topic, but the future of Social Security and Medicare is a necessary debate, writes Beloit Daily News columnist Bill...
Robin Vos wins Republican primary for Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 projects
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated challenger Adam Steen in the Republican primary for the state's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 News projects. Vos will continue working as the state's longest-serving Assembly speaker in history. >> Get live election results here. As speaker, Vos has presided over...
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP's Michels wins governor's race
MILWAUKEE - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
How 'The Trump Effect' impacted high-profile Wisconsin primary races
The battle for November is on, and one of the biggest races in Wisconsin is the one for governor. It will be incumbent Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican nominee Tim Michels.
This is what motivates Wisconsin voters to cast a ballot in a partisan primary
What pushes people to come out and vote, the answer is not the same for everyone especially in a partisan primary.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
