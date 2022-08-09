ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrey Pug
3d ago

She was tested, and she failed. She is not for the working people. If she was, she would have went after the big bosses making all the money, not the hard-working union workers that made all the money for the big bosses

Colton Stiell
3d ago

Michels is so fake. No wonder why he always loses in the end. Those who support him are mostly those MAGA followers and that very much doesn’t make him qualified.

The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
