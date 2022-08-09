MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO