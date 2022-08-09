ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi to donate 80,000 baby essentials to charities to help new parents on low incomes

By Kate Ng
 3 days ago

Aldi is set to donate 80,000 essential baby items to UK charities to help new parents who are struggling with the rising cost of living .

The discount retailer announced on Tuesday (9 August) that it will donate nappies, baby wipes and other essentials from its Mamia range to charities and food banks.

It comes as the Bank of England warned that the UK is about to enter a year-long recession this autumn and households will see the deepest fall in living standards on record.

Meanwhile, economists have warned that inflation could hit an “astronomical” 15 per cent , the highest level since 1980.

Households are also facing a hike in the energy price cap when October arrives and average energy bills are on course to surpass £3,600 a year by early 2023.

In July, a survey by Mumsnet found that most families are already worrying about the cost of Christmas this year, with two out of five people saying they will buy gifts that friends and family need rather than want.

Aldi carried out a survey with YouGov on new parents in the UK and found more than three-quarters (77 per cent) are worried about the cost of essential products for their newborn.

More than half (55 per cent) of new parents said they have struggled to afford essential baby items.

In addition, around three in 10 (29 per cent) said they have cut back or gone without food themselves in order to afford such necessary products for their baby.

Aldi’s research found that new parents in Yorkshire and London appear to be most affected by the cost of living crisis, with 69 per cent and 59 per cent respectively struggling to afford baby items.

Liz Fox, Aldi’s director of corporate responsibility, commented on the findings: “The cost of living crisis is impacting us all, but caring for a child – something that should be such an exciting time – is creating extra stress for those on the lowest incomes.

“At Aldi, we are more committed than ever to supporting those that need it most. Our research shows that an alarming number of new parents are struggling – which is why we want to do more to support them with this latest donation.”

The supermarket chain will make the donations through Neighbourly, a community giving platform that operates throughout the country.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said: “As the grip of the cost-of-living crisis tightens, the help and support of charity partners has never been so important.

“This donation from Aldi will make a real difference to families in need across the UK during this time.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
