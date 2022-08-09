ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury demands Derek Chisora to ‘get contract signed’ for trilogy fight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tyson Fury has demanded that Derek Chisora ‘get the contract signed’ for a trilogy fight between the British heavyweights, talks for which began recently.

The Independent reported last week that Fury’s team had reached out to Chisora’s over the prospect of December bout, and the “Gypsy King” has confirmed the news himself.

“This one goes out to Derek ‘The S***house’ Chisora,” Fury said in an Instagram video on Monday.

“You’re running, Derek, from the trilogy. Call yourself ‘War’ but you should call yourself chicken, because you’re running from a trilogy – from a career-highest payday.

“Get the f***ing contract signed and stop being a s***house.”

Fury, 33, beat Chisora, 38, via unanimous decision in 2011, before winning the heavyweights’ 2014 rematch when his fellow Briton retired after the 10th round.

Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title, which he retained in April with a knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, but has claimed to be retired from professional boxing.

He has, however, gone back and forth on the matter, with this month’s rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk potentially playing a role in Fury’s next move .

Joshua will look to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Usyk, and the winner of that rematch could then face Fury to crown an undisputed champion.

Meanwhile, Chisora last competed in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision to avenge a 2016 loss to the Bulgarian by the same result.

