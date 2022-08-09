Read full article on original website
5 New Cryptocurrency Crypto Whales Are Accumulating 2022
After the 2022 cryptocurrency market crash; users are looking for the best new cryptocurrency to watch in 2022. Apart from the popular meme tokens like Doge and Shiba Inu, there are new NFT projects and metaverse platforms coming up that users are looking to invest in. This guide will review...
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. During this guide, we’ll be exploring the ins and outs of a new cryptocurrency with potential called...
GNOX (GNOX) Shows Similarities To Shiba Inu (SHIB) And EverRise (RISE) After ICO Sells Out
Gnox’s ICO was a resounding success, with all tokens selling out in minutes. This is a remarkable achievement, considering the highly competitive ICO market. Gnox’s success is even more impressive when you consider that their ICO is very similar to that of Shiba Inu’s and Shiba Inu’s, both of which are also successful tokens.
“Bitcoin Family” Loses $1 Million In Bear Market, What’s Next For Them?
The “Bitcoin Family” have been in the headlines ever since they put everything that they had into bitcoin back in 2016. By then, the digital asset was only trading at around $900, and the family had become bitcoin millionaires with the most recent run-up. However, like everyone else, the Bitcoin Family has been hit hard by the recent bear market and has seen their portfolio drop during this time. But the gospel of bitcoin seems to have not left them either.
UNCTAD Wants To Curb Crypto Adoption In Developing Countries. Of Course They Do
The United Nations’ UNCTAD wants developing economies to do as they say, not as they do. In a shocking document, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development tries to convince the poorer countries to keep out of crypto. Arguably, the best technology to help them grow financially. In classic gaslighting fashion, the UNCTAD downplays the benefits, highlights the risks, and tries to instill fear. How can these people sleep at night?
Is Petrousus Set To Empower The Crypto Market Like Shiba Inu And Holo?
The cryptocurrency world has shown its worth as a framework for financial applications, from the invention and commercialisation of cryptocurrencies to the smart chain developments. Blockchain technology is one of the most promising tools available today as it has not only changed the traditional known way accessible to investors but...
Zipmex Opens Crypto Withdrawals After Pausing Due To Volatile Markets
The recent crypto winter plunged some crypto firms into insolvency. Also, the collapse of Terra algorithmic stablecoin and its native token, LUNA, aided the devastating effect of the bearish trend. As a result, almost all the assets in the crypto space experienced a massive decline in their prices and values. The overall events brought billions of dollars on the part of investors.
In Crypto Law Overhaul, Thai Central To Receive More Powers
Thailand Central Bank has planned to overhaul its crypto laws to grant more powers to the central bank. Reports have suggested that the new amendments to the regulation will include Central Bank to be a part of it. Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith mentioned in an interview about the planned amendments....
WEB5 Inu ($WEB5) launches the next-generation Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency
08 August 2022 – WEB5 Inu, a decentralized finance cryptocurrency, has launched several decentralized finance utilities as it plans to become a speck in the industry. The team’s objective is “to develop a BNB Chain Charting solution with WEB5 identity, and enable developers to leverage decentralized identifiers, such as KYC audit, for team projects to be safer for the public.”
Cuprum Coin, one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, launched via an IEO offering on the Bitforex exchange.
On October 08th 2021 Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. launched the successful pre-sale phase of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset worth over US$60 Billion. Yesterday, August 8, CUC was listed on the Bitforex exchange. Out of the planned 250,000 coins in the presale, the company sold 273,811 coins for 10...
How The Persystic Token Can Increase The Popularity of Crypto On Social Media Similar To Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Social media has been one of the most prominent digital components that have helped elevate the capabilities that people can have on the internet. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have all been responsible for developing the way we interact, engage, share and communicate with each other. The eminence...
Vinteum Will Train And Sponsor Bitcoin Developers In Brazil And Latin America
The planet needs Vinteum because “we need developers from all over the world to build this global internet-native money.” What is Vinteum? In the post announcing the organization’s existence, they describe themselves as “a non-profit Bitcoin research and development center dedicated to supporting Bitcoin developers in Brazil and the wider Latin America region. We will train and fund open source developers to work on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.”
Manilla Finance – The Next Big Thing in Blockchain, Almost Ready for Launch
The 21st century is described by many scholars as the Golden age, where every aspect of modern-day society is driven by technology. Distributed Ledger Technology, which many describe as the pioneer of the 22nd century, has provided an avenue where an economy can exist without the need for trust. As a result of the growing competition within the blockchain ecosystem, it has forced various exchanges in the space to innovate as their designs are now geared towards the users’ comfort and useability. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility hence, it is important for everyone participating in the market to trade with uninterrupted and real time data to stay on top of trade execution. And that exactly is why Manilla Finance is building a platform that includes a P2P exchange and a utility bills payment platform.
Another One Bites The Dust: German Crypto Bank Nuri Files For Insolvenzrecht
German cryptocurrency-focused bank Nuri has revealed that it has filed for bankruptcy, citing the protracted crypto winter. Customers’ access to the platform’s services and their funds have not been hampered, according to the firm. Nuri Files For Insolvency. The cryptocurrency bank Nuri said on Tuesday that it has...
The Uniglo (GLO) Team Are Looking To Fill What Is Missing From Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Smart Chain (BNB) With Bold Plan
Market participants in the digital asset space are continuously spoilt for choice, with an increasing number of projects being released addressing new and expanding market verticals. The Uniglo (GLO) team have designed a project to address a central shortcoming of the market and introduced a currency that grows with the investor. This social currency will be free-floating, backed by a collection of assets, and addresses what is missing from leading crypto giants like Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB).
Merge Effects Continue As Ethereum Futures Prices Fall To All-Time Lows
The effects of the upcoming Ethereum Merge on the crypto market have been very obvious. It has affected not just the price of ETH but the prices of other digital assets in the space, triggering a run-up that has brought them towards monthly highs. The effects have not ended at the spot market ,though. Data shows that it is being felt across the futures markets, where prices have been falling toward all-time lows.
