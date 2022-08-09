Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Dixie Lee Lengner, age 58
Dixie Lee Lengner, age 58, passed away on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. Dixie lived most of her life in Ft Collins and Loveland, Colorado, and finally said she found her place in Tennessee. She pursued careers as a court reporter, medical transcriptionist, and real estate agent. Dixie served honorably in the Naval Reserve for seven years; and was proud to wear the uniform alongside her daughter, Jessie, and her son, Asa. She was a woman of strong faith who loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed volunteering for KARM and the Angelic Ministry. Her three-year intense battle with ovarian cancer has finally come to an end. Her family is at peace in the comfort that her suffering is no more, and she is now in the arms of our Loving Father in Heaven.
WYSH AM 1380
Betty Jane (Hackett) Lollar
A mother is more precious than all the treasure in the world. No matter where we go, our mother’s love is there to guide us. We gratefully thank you, God, for giving her to us. You must truly love us because You gave the best You had. Watch over her and bless her, Lord, and keep her in Your care. There are no goodbyes for us, but we will see you soon.
WYSH AM 1380
Dragons, Mavs, ‘Cats participate in jamborees
Several area high school football teams got in their final tune-ups before next week’s regular season openers as jamborees were held across East Tennessee. The Clinton Dragons tangled with perennial power Greeneville during the Five-Star Preps Jamboree at Carson-Newman University and, in their 12 minutes of action, were outscored 13-7 by the Green Devils.
WYSH AM 1380
Change of command coming to 278th ACR
(Tennessee National Guard press release) The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYSH AM 1380
ORCB announces Labor Day concert details
Mark your calendars for the evening of Monday, September 5th as the Oak Ridge Community Band presents its annual Labor Day Concert. The free performance will begin at 7 pm outdoors at the pavilion at Bissell Park and the band encourages everyone to come out for a night of music the whole family is sure to enjoy. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating and remember, there is a paved area for wheelchairs. Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will be on-site with cool refreshments.
WYSH AM 1380
ORNL FCU welcomes Molly Tuttle for a ‘Summer Session’
(Submitted) ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to bring back award-winning guitarist and songwriter Molly Tuttle to its Summer Sessions concert series on Saturday, August 20 in Oak Ridge. Tuttle and her band Golden Highway will be joined by opening act Barnstar!, a bluegrass band making its first appearance at Summer Sessions.
WYSH AM 1380
Fundraising continues for ACSO deputies injured in crash
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when they were struck by a pickup truck. As we told you earlier this week, the accident happened on August 1st at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, when off-duty Anderson County Reserve Deputy Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, and fellow ACSO reserve deputy, Nicole, fix a chain on a small dirt bike when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle. Initial reports indicate that the crash happened on a residential street with a speed limit of 15 miles per hour, although those reports do not give an estimate of how fast the pickup may have been traveling.
WYSH AM 1380
Clinton Library showcases local art, artists
In honor of American Artist Appreciation Month, the Clinton Public Library is hosting a community art showcase. According to a Library press release, artists from all across the area have provided beautiful art pieces in a variety of mediums that are currently on display throughout the building. Visitors will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYSH AM 1380
State grants fund fun, fitness at AC Senior Center
Clarification from County Mayor’s Office) “There were two separate grants from TCAD – the first round of grants was for $5,000.00. Anderson County Government, on behalf of our Senior Center, applied for one of those grants in the Fall of 2021. We were awarded a $5,000.00 grant in November 2021. Those funds, per the grant application, were spent for safety handrails for hallways inside the facility and to purchase activities/craft supplies, and senior exercise equipment for our growing activities program.
WYSH AM 1380
Community Action accepting commodity card applications
Anderson County Community Action will be taking applications for the PINK commodity card, at their office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton for the next week and a half. Applications are accepted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon through Friday, August 19th. All participants must...
WYSH AM 1380
AC full of fall festivities
(Adventure Anderson/staff report) Fall is almost here and local tourism leaders want to remind residents, and let potential visitors, know more about the exciting ways to enjoy the season right here in Anderson County, Tennessee. With rolling landscapes featuring mountains and valleys, stunning fall colors, crisp autumn air, and plenty...
WYSH AM 1380
Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed two
A Wartburg man was sentenced this week after his conviction earlier this year on charges stemming from a fatal 2019 car crash that authorities say happened as the result of a “drag race.”. Now-21-year-old Holden Jeffrey Melton was convicted in April on eight charges including two counts each of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYSH AM 1380
CHS duo competes in national bass-fishing championship
(Written by Christopher Decker for Bassmaster.com) Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter recovered from a slow start to catch 17 pounds, 15 ounces to take the lead on Day 1 of the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
WYSH AM 1380
Security remains a top priority in county schools
New technology is keeping students at all of Anderson County’s schools safe as they return to class this week. A program called the Situational Awareness and Response Assistant, or SARA, allows staff members in schools to send out a call for help with just a click of a button.
WYSH AM 1380
GSMNP: Single-lane closures on Spur begin August 15
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, August 15 through Thursday, August 25 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR recognized with sustainability award for 8th year in a row
(Submitted, UCOR) The Global Electronic Council (GEC) has recognized United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) for the 8th consecutive year for excellence in sustainable procurement efforts in the information technology (IT) arena. GEC’s Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) Purchase Award spotlights UCOR’s commitment to purchasing IT equipment. Sustainability...
Comments / 0