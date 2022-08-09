Dixie Lee Lengner, age 58, passed away on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. Dixie lived most of her life in Ft Collins and Loveland, Colorado, and finally said she found her place in Tennessee. She pursued careers as a court reporter, medical transcriptionist, and real estate agent. Dixie served honorably in the Naval Reserve for seven years; and was proud to wear the uniform alongside her daughter, Jessie, and her son, Asa. She was a woman of strong faith who loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed volunteering for KARM and the Angelic Ministry. Her three-year intense battle with ovarian cancer has finally come to an end. Her family is at peace in the comfort that her suffering is no more, and she is now in the arms of our Loving Father in Heaven.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO