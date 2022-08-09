ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers tasty history lesson

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
If you've never tried a delicious Mexican huarache — a refried-bean-stuffed corn tortilla with al pastor pork and pickled cactus — the Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour is a must-attend event.

The Hillsborough County town is celebrating its rich Hispanic and African-American history with a 90-minute trolley-driven seven-restaurant trip to the best and most authentic eats in town.

The dates are Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27.

For $30, you get a LOT of food plus one of those life-affirming huaraches at local fave Taqueria Los Angeles.

The event is being hosted by local nonprofit Enterprising Latinas.

For tickets to the Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour, click here.

