willistonobserver.com
Vermont Stage brings outdoor theater to Isham Farm
The Isham Family Farm in Williston will host Vermont Stage’s production of ‘Women in Jeopardy!’ for a two-week run this month. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO. Vermont Stage is producing an outdoor play at the Isham Family Farm in Williston this month as a part of its “Picnic Plays” series.
Addison Independent
Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days
If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords
The program pushes landlords to convert short-term rentals to long-term rentals and encourages accessory dwelling units. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords.
mynbc5.com
Shelburne Farms co-founder dies while helping grandchildren
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
The Valley Reporter
Business News for August 11, 2022
Household hazardous waste collection set for August 20. On August 20, 2022, the Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA) is holding its fall household hazardous waste collection at Harwood Union High School on Route 100 in Duxbury from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents of the MRRMA which includes Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury. MRRMA residents can bring all of their pesticides, architectural oil and latex paint and primary batteries to this event at no charge and they can also bring an additional 10 gallons of liquid or 10 pounds of solids at no additional charge. After that, there is a $5 per unit fee. For those who are not a resident in the MRRMA there is a $20 registration fee and no free disposal of the 10 additional units of waste.
Wee Bird Bagel Café Opens in Randolph
After selling 120 bagels in two hours during its August 2 soft opening, Wee Bird Bagel Café more than doubled production for the official opening last Friday, owner Chelsie Brown said. The new bakery is located at 22 South Pleasant Street in Randolph, in the space vacated by Huggable Mug Café but best known as the longtime home of Three Bean Café.
WCAX
Shelburne celebrates long time employee
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
Barton Chronicle
Glover’s got talent
GLOVER — At Saturday’s Glover talent show, some residents put their skills and passions on display, while many more showed up to enjoy the show and perhaps walk away with treasure gained at the silent auction that was part of the evening. With nearly every seat filled, the gathering held was a resounding success.
Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride
By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Burlington homeless pod project underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work crews have started prepping the future site of a new homeless pod community in Burlington’s Old North End. Signs and fences went up Friday at the Elmwood Avenue lot that will house the site. City officials say the next steps include installing utilities and removing the median.
Vermont Farmers Market looks for winter location
By Katy Savage The Vermont Farmers Market won’t be returning to the Vermont Farm Food Center (VFFC) building in Rutland this November, as hoped. VFFC Executive Director Heidi Lynch said environmental clean-up of the site hit a snag and more […] Read More The post Vermont Farmers Market looks for winter location appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Addison Independent
Demo Derby: Flames, tears, joy and an incredibly humane story
NEW HAVEN — The piloting prowess at display by drivers in the G. Stone Motors Demolition Derby at the Addison County Fair and Field Days on Tuesday night sent the crowd into electrifying cries as they cheered on the brave men and women navigating their rigs around the tractor pad.
This Place in History: Barre Cow Pasture
It was originally an area for cattle to graze, but it was later a golf course and is now a woodland preserve open for hiking.
Forever Home: Meet Skippy!
In this week's Forever Home we head to Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society to meet a loving dog who has been looking for a home for a long time now.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Final Weigh-In on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Fishing was outstanding throughout the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. Check out the Top 25 pros and Strike King co-anglers as they put their fish on the scales to crown a couple Toyota Series champions. This event was presented by BoatLogix and...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
The Valley Reporter
Thank you, all
Thank you to everyone who helped make Waitsfield’s state primary run smoothly on Tuesday. Our road crew, the school staff, all the Waitsfield voters who assisted at the polls and came out to vote, our Board of Civil Authority and our town administrator, Annie Decker-Dell’Isola, were all integral members of making the process such an efficient one. See you in November!
mynbc5.com
Thunder Road driver's passion for racing helped him overcome addiction
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Thunder Road is home to one of the most famous short track courses in the Northeast, and its history spans generations. Ken Squire opened the course in 1960 and since then it's invited some of the best racers in the area to try and master the circuit.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
