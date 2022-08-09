Household hazardous waste collection set for August 20. On August 20, 2022, the Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA) is holding its fall household hazardous waste collection at Harwood Union High School on Route 100 in Duxbury from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents of the MRRMA which includes Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury. MRRMA residents can bring all of their pesticides, architectural oil and latex paint and primary batteries to this event at no charge and they can also bring an additional 10 gallons of liquid or 10 pounds of solids at no additional charge. After that, there is a $5 per unit fee. For those who are not a resident in the MRRMA there is a $20 registration fee and no free disposal of the 10 additional units of waste.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO