ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Man Arrested in Connection With 1992 Double Homicide

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — DNA evidence has linked a 51-year-old Weyauwega man to the killing of two people in March of 1992. The Department of Justice announced Friday that Tony Hasse is suspected of stabbing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in Waupaca County after a night of drinking. Hasse...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

McCorkle Deemed Not Competent For Trial on State Charges

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man accused of throwing a bag of meth and a handgun from a vehicle as he was leading officers on a high-speed chase through Weston and Rothschild is not fit for trial. That’s the determination of a competency evaluation for Trenton McCorkle. Court...
WESTON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
MERRILL, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

More Delays for Wausau Drinking Water Treatment Plant

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Another setback has delayed the start date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment plant. According to a statement from Public Works Director Eric Lindman, this time it’s a quality control issue. Around 350 primed and coated ductile iron fittings had their factory-applied coatings fail and fall off.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waupaca County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Waupaca County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
95.5 FM WIFC

United Way begins back-to-school drive

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – United Way of Portage County hosted their campaign kick-off to raise support for yearly projects on Thursday night. This time of year, the focus is on back-to-school drives. The event took place at Pfiffner Pioneer Park, highlighted with live music, a t-shirt cannon, and...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Finance Committee Approves Initial Site Work for Riverside Park Remediation

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The process of digging up the contaminated soil in Riverside Park will begin with more surveying and testing. The Wausau Finance Committee approved spending $28,600 out of the city’s environmental fund to allow REI to conduct sampling on the soil and create detailed site maps to allow the full scope of the project to come into focus before the heavy lifting begins.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Stevens Point Voters Pass Transportation Referendum

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Transportation projects in Stevens Point that total more than $1 million will now need approval from voters before becoming a reality if canvassing of Stevens Point’s transportation referendum bill holds up. Tuesday’s binding referendum question in the city passed on a razor-thin margin...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Exhibitour Returns to Downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — For the first time since 2019, the Exhibitour returns to Downtown Wausau. The River District is teaming up with nine other downtown businesses to bring back the art and wine event this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. Assistant Executive Director Alyson Leahy says this year they’re bringing in an internationally known artist Alyssa Monks to jury the show in person.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Waupaca
95.5 FM WIFC

Chucks Lose, Rafters Roll On

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Blues Legends Get Together

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. In 1972 I was a freshman in high school in Wausau Wisconsin. I did not have an older brother or sister to turn me on to new music. I got what emanated from my transistor radio. It really didn’t pull in the big stations from Chicago and elsewhere so I did not get to hear the classic blues music of that day.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Chucks Win 8th In A Row, Rafters Stay Hot

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy