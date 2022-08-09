Read full article on original website
Related
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Police arrest two suspects, seize thousands of bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl in Rankin
RANKIN BOROUGH (KDKA) - A two-month investigation ended in a raid that seized approximately 4,000 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl and a handgun. At approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the Palisades Plaza in Rankin. Over the past two months, the Allegheny County District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team had been working an undercover investigation into suspected drug trafficking in and around the apartment complex in Rankin. A rise in violence taking place in Rankin was believed to be connected to that suspected drug trafficking. Once agents entered the complex, they seized approximately 4,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl and a loaded 40 caliber Glock. Additionally, arrest warrants have been issued for two men. Montell Mitchell and Durobb Johnson Jr. both have warrants out for their arrest. Several agencies were part of the raid, including Swissvale, Penn Hills, North Versailles, and Rankin police departments, the DEA and state police also assisted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Armed homeowners open fire on intruders, ending home invasion before it begins
A would-be home invasion in the Hollywood Hills ended before it could begin Wednesday after homeowners welcomed the intruders with bullets, authorities said.
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
Beech Grove basketball coach suspended, charged with dealing and possession of cocaine
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove High School’s head basketball coach has been suspended following his arrest for dealing and possession of cocaine, just months after winning the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. Mike Renfro, 45, was booked into the Henry County Jail early Monday morning after sheriff’s deputies pulled him over on I-70 […]
Comments / 1