Austin, TX

Man shot in southeast Austin

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlABr_0hA7s0zZ00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a man was shot near the intersection of E. William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were told about the shooting around 3:45 a.m. They said the shooting was near a bus stop and a 7-11.

APD said the man was shot in the abdomen and was “conscious and breathing.” They said the injury is non-life-threatening. According to APD, paramedics were taking him to a local hospital.

Police said no suspects are in custody, but witnesses saw two men running away from the scene.

They do not have information on the exact location of the shooting or any road closures in the area.

