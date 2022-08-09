ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Peace of mind': For Arizona veterans exposed to toxins, health care benefits are finally here

When Army veteran Travis Burns was serving in the first Gulf War back in the early 1990s, troops had a standard way of getting rid of trash. Everything was burned — in massive open-air pits, or in piles near the campsite. “Sterilizing the area,” they called it, so that enemy Iraqi troops couldn't gain intelligence off the table scraps, couldn't count rations that were left over to figure out how many soldiers were in the area. ...
